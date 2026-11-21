The Chicago Bears have moved some money around ahead of the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to Spotrac, the Bears restructured the contract of quarterback Tyson Bagent.

The restructure sees the Bears convert $1.26 million of Bagent's 2026 salary into a signing bonus, which frees up $634,000 worth of cap space for Chicago.

With the restructure, Bagent's cap hits for 2026 and 2027 are now $4.1 million and $5.3 million, respectively, and he now carries a dead-cap charge of $1.1 million for next season.

Bears' updated cap space

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Spotrac, the Bears are now sitting with $3.2 million in cap space after the move.

Certainly not a ton of money, but it gives the Bears more wiggle room for the rest of this season and will allow them to make an addition to the roster if needed.

As far as who that addition could be, there are a few possibilities.

What Bagent restructure could mean

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (95) goes through drills during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't think this has any bearing on Bagent's future with the Bears. While the dead-cap hit to cut him in 2027 rises, Chicago can still save about $4.2 million by cutting him next offseason.

As we noted, the Bears now have more cap space to make a move and this restructure might signal that is going to happen soon.

The most likely addition if there is one is defensive lineman Jordan Elliott, who the team brought in for a workout a few weeks back.

Chicago could use more depth along the interior of the defensive line after losing Kentavius Street to an injury that head coach Ben Johnson said is likely to keep him out for the rest of 2026.

The Bears are lacking reliable depth behind Jeffery Simmons and Grady Jarrett. Jordan van den Berg has been a disappointment, and Neville Gallimore hasn't been all that great, either.

Elliott has a connection to the Bears already through Simmons, who he was teammates with in Tennessee before Elliott was cut following the defensive lineman allegedy pulling out a gun in the team's parking lot after an altercation with offensive lineman JC Latham. Simmons could very well be lobbying for the Bears to bring Elliott in, but we can't say for sure.

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) on the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another potential option for the Bears is safety Justin Reid, who was cut loose by the Saints on Friday after requesting his release and is now subject to the waiver wire on Monday.

If the Bears are interested, they would prefer Reid pass through waivers first so they can sign him for cheap given their lack of salary cap space, but there is no guarantee that happens.

Reid would be a welcomed addition in Chicago as added depth, which the Bears could certainly use. We still don't know what the future holds for injured safety Coby Bryant, and Kyler Gordon's injury could also spur on the desire to add Reid.

Granted, Gordon doesn't play safety, but one of the Bears' options to replace him is Cam Lewis, who is currently the starter alongside Dillon Thieneman.

Reid can play both safety spots and has experience in the slot, so he brings versatility. Reid is also a two-time Super Bowl champ.

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