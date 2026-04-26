Undersized Bears Draft Pick Logan Jones Will Have Plenty of Ketchup to Beef Up With

As if getting drafted into the NFL wasn't awesome enough, new Chicago Bears center Logan Jones also gets a lifetime benefit.

Jones was a somewhat surprising pick of the Bears in the second round on Friday night. Not only did we feel that was a bit early for Chicago to spring for a center, but projections had Jones as a third- or fourth-rounder, also.

Nevertheless, Jones is walking away a huge winner, and for more than just his draft slot. As it turns out, The Kraft Heinz Company is giving Jones a lifetime supply of ketchup for being the 57th pick.

"I love it! I'll take as much as I can get," Jones said. "Let’s go ketchup!"

Of course, if you look at a Heinz ketchup bottle you'll see the No. 57 on it.

For an undersized offensive lineman (6-foot-2, 299 pounds) who could benefit from adding more bulk to his frame, that works out perfectly!

Why Bears drafted Logan Jones

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As we said, we weren't expecting to see Jones come off the board as early as he did, but Day 2 was full of surprises for the Bears, so Jones wasn't the only one.

That said, the pick makes sense. The Bears unexpectedly lost their starting center, Drew Dalman, to retirement during the offseason, which no doubt left Chicago in a bind.

In order to remedy the situation, the Bears traded for Garrett Bradbury, who projects as the team's starter in 2026. However, Bradbury is also going to be 31 and a free agent in 2027, so he might not be around for long.

The expectation is that Bradbury is still going to be the Week 1 starter after the Jones pick, but Jones is going to get every opportunity to take Bradbury's job during the offseason.

"We felt convicted as a staff, coaching staff and personnel side, that he was our guy," Johnson said of Jones. "The mental is top notch. We saw all the traits we’re looking for, whether it’s the run game or pass pro. And we brought him in for a Top 30 and I think that’s when it really solidified it for us that, yeah, he has the makeup."

"The guys at Iowa were raving about him. And then just the next level as far as football IQ as well," Johnson added. "I think none of us have any qualms that he’ll be able to download the information. And once again, that’s just another spot where we’ll have high level competition."

The Bears have preached competition all offseason long, and center will be no different.