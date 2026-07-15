Upstart Offensive Coordinator Sheds Light on Ben Johnson's Rare Attention to Detail

Ben Johnson has only been an NFL head coach for 18 months, but it already feels like he's one of the most respected coaches in the league. He's widely regarded as one of the league's premier offensive play-callers, and it only took him one season to lose the first branch of his head coaching tree.

Ravens' new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle isn't the only coach who can partially credit Johnson for his success, though. When speaking with NFL insider Ari Meirov, Commanders' newly established offensive coordinator David Blough also credited Johnson for showing him the ropes early in his playing career.

🚨 'NFL Spotlight' with #Commanders OC David Blough — from undrafted QB to OC at age 30.



0:00 - Intro

2:04 - Start of interview

2:59 - Wanting to be Drew Brees

4:49 - Realizing he wanted to coach

5:51 - Going undrafted & traded to Detroit

6:49 - Starting on Thanksgiving as a… pic.twitter.com/JudxSMuMJW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2026

Blough was an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Lions traded for him (via a seventh-round pick swap) just before the season began. All things considered, he was a nobody who accomplished nothing at that point.

Johnson saw something in him, though. It might have been born out of their shared time playing under John Shoop (with Johnson playing under him at North Carolina and Blough playing under him at Purdue), but the fact remains. The offensive quality control coach took the undrafted rook under his wing.

"We were both learning Darrell Bevell's offense together," Blough said. "This was not his job, but every Saturday night, he took me through the entire gameplan. From week one, to week two, to week three, all the way up until I got the opportunity [to start] in Week 13. He helped me what an NFL offense truly was."

The extra effort clearly paid off for Johnson (and Blough)

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Let me take you back in time for a moment. It's November 2019. The Bears are experiencing a hangover after one of their most exciting seasons in a near-decade. They have a chance to get back to .500 with a win against Detroit on Thanksgiving, though. They also catch a giant break with Matthew Stafford nursing a back injury. The 3-7-1 Lions are forced to start... undrafted rookie David Blough at QB? Easy win!

Not so fast. Blough comes out of the gates firing. His first completion goes for a 75-yard touchdown. Beginner's luck, right? Not exactly. The Lions go up 14-7 on the ensuing drive after the rookie manufactures a 78-yard drive.

The Bears eventually fought back and went home with a 24-20 victory, but Blough's performance turned heads. 280 yards and two touchdowns (with one interception) sure isn't a bad start to an undrafted rookie's career.

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Ford Field. Lions Vs Chicago | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blough started each of the remaining games for Detroit that season. While he didn't enjoy as many flashes as he did against Chicago, he still played better than most undrafted rookies would have if they got thrown into the fire like he was.

He credits the quality control coach for getting him ready for the moment.

"He [Johnson] was behind the scenes of that 2019 season, but he was one of the main reasons I was able to execute as a quarterback," Blough said. "That showed me that you can't hide from the work that goes into it. The hours that you think may never come to light oftentimes do."

Johnson seemingly never carried himself like a normal position coach

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches open practice at Family Fest at Ford Field on Saturday, August 6, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fact that Johnson was only a quality control coach for Detroit in 2019 is the most impressive aspect of Blough's story. He seemingly always operated in a manner that was more conducive to a coach in higher standing. From Blough's perspective, it's easy to imagine Johnson being an influential figure in the same career he eventually chose to enter. He provided the blueprint.

Blough is not alone in his praise of the early-career Ben Johnson, either. Former Dolphins receiver Leonte Carroo previously detailed his experience with the Bears' coach when he was coaching receivers in Miami. Johnson boldly declared that he knew he was destined for the Hall of Fame (as a source of motivation for Jarvis Landry) when his coaching career is in the books.

While it's obviously way too early to weigh Johnson's HOF candidacy, he might've been onto something if he can sustain the success that Chicago had last year. He's clearly already got the whole mentorship thing figured out, though.