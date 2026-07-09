One Stat Shows Bears' Ben Johnson is Built Different with Second-Down Approach

A lot of play-callers who are faced with a second-and-short tend to see that as an opportunity to run the ball and pick up the first down, but Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is built different.

Former Bears tight end and Chicago Sports Network's Clay Harbor shared a stat recently that shows how aggressive Chicago's head coach is in those situations.

Harbor revealed that, since 1999, Johnson ranks first in pass rate on second downs of one to three yards among play-callers who have run an offense for 70 or more games in that span.

Harbor went on to explain how that approach can mess with opposing defenses.

"That is not being reckless. That is understanding leverage. 2nd and short is a coupon. It is a free swing," Harbor said. "The defense has to respect the run, the sneak, play action, the quick game, and if they get nosy, you throw it over their head."

"Most coaches treat 2nd and short like a layup. Ben Johnson treats it like a green light from half court. That is how you steal explosives. That is how you make safeties hesitate. That is how you turn tight ends into weapons. And that is how you keep a defense guessing for four quarters," Harbor added.

Bears are perfectly set up for Johnson's aggressive approach

Chicago Bears tight ends Colston Loveland (84) and Cole Kmet (85). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears certainly have the tight ends to take advantage in those situations. Chicago has one of the better one-two punches at the position with Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, both of whom are weapons in the passing game that must be respected.

And the Bears added Sam Roush in the 2026 NFL Draft to bolster their 13 personnel formation, which Chicago ran at one of the highest rates in the NFL last season. Putting that formation on the field on second-and-short plays and throwing out of it will be a massive problem for defenses with the pass-catching weapons the Bears have at tight end.

In order for Johnson to be confident in throwing the ball at a high rate in second-and-short situations, the Bears head coach has to have faith in his running backs and offensive line to move the chains on third down.

Johnson had elite rushing attacks and offensive lines during his days with the Detroit Lions, and he had the same setup with the Bears last season.

Chicago's duo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai was one of the better ones in the NFL and the offensive line finished top five in both pass-block and run-block win rates, per ESPN.

Monangai and Swift return for another season together in 2026, and while the Bears have a few new faces upfront with Garrett Bradbury replacing Drew Dalman and Braxton Jones filling in because of Ozzy Trapilo's injury, Chicago should still be solid enough upfront for Johnson to continue his approach.