Vikings Admit to Difficulty in Trying to Prepare For Bears QB Caleb Williams

The Minnesota Vikings had a tough time trying to prepare for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of the Week 2 contest between the NFC North rivals on Sunday afternoon.

To be fair, that would be the case for most teams. After all, the Bears signal-caller has special athleticism that makes it difficult for teams to simulate what he can do while on the practice field.

And that's something Vikings safety Josh Metellus admitted to during the week.

"You try to do whatever you can but it's nothing can really simulate that feeling of being one-on-one with 18 and just not knowing where he's gonna go," Metellus said of Williams.

"So, as much as we can, we're trying to simulate it, but it's hard."

Metellus went on to explain exactly how the Vikings attempted to prepare for the former No. 1 overall pick.

"We kinda got everybody trying their best," he said. "We got some good mobile guys. We've had all the quarterbacks pretty much trying to run out there. "

"Obviously, with Kyler (Murray) going through concussion protocol, trying to get him to rest throughout the week, we had him run out there a couple of times. Whatever we can," Metellus added. "I've seen the linebackers, they go out there with each other and they pretend to be Caleb against each other, trying to get a different kind of body."

Williams showed off his elite escapability against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers had 15 pressures, but you would have never known that since Williams was only sacked twice. And, Williams burned Carolina for 65 yards and two scores on the ground.

Metellus hasn't been the only Vikings player to point out just how tough it is to bring Williams down. Edge rusher Dallas Turner said he believes Williams might be the toughest quarterback to bring down in the entire NFL.

“He might be the hardest to tackle if you ask me. He doesn’t want to get sacked. It shows in the escapability," Turner admitted. "Definitely a well-respected QB with his arm and his legs.”

Williams is going to need every bit of that escapability in Week 2, as Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known for bringing the heat with blitzes.

Bears' defense catches a break

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after a hard hit during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings have an equally athletic quarterback in Kyler Murray, who would have presented the same exact issue the Vikings are facing with Williams if not for his injury.

Murray suffered a concussion on the third drive of the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers and has been ruled out for Week 2. Carson Wentz will be his replacement.

While Wentz certailny isn't a statue, he doesn't come close to offering the kind of threat Murray does with his legs. That will make the job of Chicago's defense a bit easier, which is huge because the unit could use all the help it can get after a poor performance against the Panthers in Week 1.