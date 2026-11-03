Watch Jeffery Simmons Record First Bears Sack in Debut vs. Seahawks

Superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is making his debut with the Chicago Bears in the Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks and he wasted no time making an impact.

In the first quarter on the Seahawks' second drive of the contest, Simmons broke through Seattle's offensive line to record his first sack with the Bears.

Simmons beat Seahawks right guard Grey Zabel on the play. Zabel moved over to the right side of the line after Seattle acquired Quenton Nelson last week.

Check out Simmons' sack below.

Jeffery Simmons wasted NO time making an impact for the Bears' defense pic.twitter.com/Kedlt9Dxop — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 3, 2026

Unfortunately, fellow defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a facemask penalty on the same play, so the loss of yardage was negated.

However, Simmons was still credited with the sack and the Bears were able to overcome the flag and force a Seahawks punt on the drive.

With that sack, Simmons now has five on the season and he has already matched the total amount of sacks Bears interior defenders had over the first seven games.

Through two drives, Simmons recorded two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. He's already showing why the Bears acquired him.

Bears' historic trade

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Chicago Bears pulled off the trade for Jeffery Simmons, the team made NFL history.

The Bears unloaded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Simmons and a fifth-rounder.

With Chicago giving up the two first-round picks, it was the first time in the common draft era (since 1967) that a team traded multiple first-round picks for a defensive tackle.

Why Bears traded for Jeffery Simmons

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes a moment in the tunnel prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Bears traded Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons prior to Week 1, Chicago subtracted its best interior pass-rusher.

The hope was that guys like Kentavius Street and Jordan van den Berg could step up to fill the void, but neither player has been able to do that and Bears interior defenders have tallied just one sack combined through seven games.

The Bears sported a top-five run defense entering Week 8, but they have also faced the fewest rushing attempts in the league and have given up the 10th-most rushing yards per attempt.

Simmons, who is a four-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and one of the very best defensive tackles in the NFL, provides a boost on both fronts for Chicago.

His four sacks and 24 pressures rank seventh and fifth at the position, and Simmons is first with 20 stops, according to Pro Football Focus.

Simmons ranks seventh in pass-rush grade, 17th in run defense grade and ninth in overall grade.

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