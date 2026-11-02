Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks Inactives: Who's in, Who's Out for Week 8

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks have released their list of inactives ahead of the Week 8 game on Monday night.

Seattle and Chicago both made a huge trade in the week leading up to this game, with the Seahawks acquiring guard Quenton Nelson and the Bears trading for Jeffery Simmons. Both are officially active, as expected.

Ahead of the contest, the Seahawks ruled out left tackle Charles Cross, running back Velus Jones Jr. and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Meanwhile, linebacker Uchenna Nwosua, who was doubtful, is inactive.

Seattle also had four players listed as questionable in guard Anthony Bradford, quarterback Drew Lock, linebacker Patrick O'Connell and defensive tackle Brandon Pili. Lock and Pili are officially inactive.

For Chicago, we already knew running back Kyle Monangai was going to miss his fourth consecutive game, but we didn't have clarity on the statuses of cornerback Malik Muhammad and linebacker D'Marco Jackson.

But upon the Bears releasing their inactives before kickoff, we learned that Muhammad is inactive and Jackson is active.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams.

Bears vs. Seahawks inactives for Week 8

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears inactives: RB Kyle Monangai, QB Case Keenum, OL Jordan McFadden, DB Malik Muhammad, DL Jordan van den Berg, DL Jayden Loving

Seahawks inactives: LT Charles Cross, RB Velus Jones Jr., LB Uchenna Nwosu, WR Rashid Shaheed, QB Drew Lock, DT Brandon Pili, G Beau Stephens

The Seahawks are officially welcoming back running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price. This will be Charbonnet's 2026 debut after he spent the first seven weeks on the PUP list as he recovered from his torn ACL. Price had been on injured reserve since Week 3 with a chest issue.

With Monangai inactive once again, the Bears will be depending on Roschon Johnson to pick up the slack behind D'Andre Swift, and Zavier Scott will once again serve as the No. 3 back.

Muhammad's absence is a huge blow to the Bears' defense, as he has been Chicago's best cornerback. That will push the struggling Tyrique Stevenson back into a starting role opposite the equally disappointing Jaylon Johnson.

While Simmons is going to play for the Bears, it remains to be seen just how many snaps he'll see. Head coach Ben Johnson hinted Simmons will likely be limited.

“He might not be quite that high Week 1 for us, but he certainly has shown the ability to carry a load,” he said of Simmons' expected workload in his first game with the Bears.

One of the Bears' starters on the interior, Grady Jarrett, has played 72% of the snaps this season, so look for Simmons to be somewhere around 40-50%.

With the addition of Simmons, the odd man out upfront is rookie Jordan van den Berg, who had been struggling over the first seven games. The sixth-round pick is now going to have to scratch and claw for a chance at work moving forward.

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