Stat Predictions for Bears vs Vikings Include Two Touchdowns for Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears have a chance to do something today that they haven't done since 2020: win their first two games of the season and lead the NFC North division. After a Week 1 thriller that included a 59-point performance from the offense, the Bears welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Soldier Field for what could be a pivotal game.

Bears fans will remember that, as good as the 2025 season went for the team, Chicago struggled mightily against their division rivals. The Detroit Lions swept them, including an embarrassing Week 2 loss. They did win two games against the Vikings and Green Bay Packers, but even those came down to a walk-off field goal by Cairo Santos and a miraculous overtime win.

If they're truly a much-improved team in 2026, the Bears will get at least one win against each division rival, and that starts with the Vikings, who will be without quarterback Kyler Murray. In order to do that, they're going to need a big game from their star players. Let's predict the final stat line for Caleb Williams and the rest of Chicago's key playmakers.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams winds up to throw against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Caleb Williams: 22-for-31 passing for 280 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and two sacks

Caleb Williams looked every bit the budding superstar last week, and I fully expect that to continue today. The Vikings will make this a tough day at the office, but Williams will prevail and post one of his best box scores yet.

2. Colston Loveland: Nine receptions on 12 targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns

Local Chicago eatery The Wiener Circle posted on X that if Colston Loveland scores two touchdowns today, they'll be giving away free hot dogs. Since he didn't record a single catch last week, and since the Bears twice accomplished a challenged from The Wiener Circle in 2025, I'll have Loveland going for a big game today, including the aforementioned pair of touchdowns. Enjoy the hot dogs, Bears fans!

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. D'Andre Swift: 18 carries for 90 yards and one touchdown

After an explosive performance in the season opener, I expect Swift to cool down a bit in Week 2. He should still put up solid numbers, but Brian Flores' defense won't make it easy for him, and I expect head coach Ben Johnson to get Kyle Monangai more involved in the run game, too.

4. Montez Sweat: four tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, and two passes batted down

We can't go into today's game without at least one prediciton for the defense. Sweat quietly had a strong performance last week against the Carolina Panthers, one of the lone bright spots on the defensive side of the ball. He picked up the first Bears sack of the season, and I expect him to add two more to his total against Carson Wentz, especially of Brian O'Neill is unable to play (he was listed as Questionable on the Vikings' injury report on Friday).

Chicago Bears DE Montez Sweat after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect