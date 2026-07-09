There could still be hope for the Bears' defensive line interior after two seasons struggling to stop the run, and to get to the passer.

The Bears have settled for Gervon Dexter's inconsistency as a run stopper in his first three seasons, and he now enters a contract year. They have to hope he's going to develop an all-around game at this point.

The signing of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett last year for three years and $43.5 million looked risky because of his age but also his knee injury situation. Another less severe knee injury took him out of the lineup almost right away, limited his effectiveness until very late in the year and now at age 33 they're relying on him rather than bringing in a viable younger alternative.

This could work out for them based on a study done by The Athletic. Jacob Robinson of The Athletic detailed what statistics say about average career length and effectiveness of players at all positions. While the offensive side statistics are interesting, particularly how older offensive linemen at all positions flourish, the applicable details here explain why the Bears thought they could get something out of Jarrett and also why there is still hope for Dexter.

Is Grady Jarrett about to do this ALL SEASON LONG? pic.twitter.com/QzARn9lUdO — Bleeves In Chicago (@TheBearscast) July 8, 2026

Citing a story by The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., Robinson points out that there were 34 defensive players last year who had played at least 10 seasons and in 2025 had at least 2025 reps while achieving a Pro Football Focus grade of 60 or higher. A 60 is average. Of the 34, 17 of them were defensive tackles and 25 of them were defensive linemen.

Older secondary players don't get it done as well. A quote from Deher's story by Bengals 30-something defensive tackle Jonathan Allen explained it pretty succinctly.

Grady Jarrett on if they heard all the outside noise about needing to add to the d-line:

"We all got cell phones and internet, so we hear it."

Jarrett added, "We gotta really take it personal and get back to work... and challenge ourselves to be better." @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vHzk38IP9Z — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) May 28, 2026

“You don’t lose strength,” Allen said told Dehner. “That’s the last thing to go. That’s something I’m still able to rely on. And if anything, I feel stronger than ever.”

He also explained why it's not so easy for cornerbacks and safeties.

“It’s an understanding of how offenses work, an anticipation of what they are going to do can help you so much more than a cornerback, where if you don’t have the speed to keep up with a go ball, it’s going to be hard at 35 to keep up with receivers just coming into the league," said Allen, who was not brought back as a free agent by the Vikings this past offseason.

Why Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter qualify

Whether this applies to Jarrett is a great unknown. He was brought into a scheme somewhat less than ideal because it relies on players to attack blockers and not necessarily gaps. His skillset was ideal for being a gap-attacking defensive tackle, a 3-technique. The Bears will have to hope the age situation described in the story applies here.

Jarrett's finish to the year provided the hope he'll be more active. He had sack and a half in the last six games, including the playoffs, as he came out of the knee sprain. He made 23 tackles in his last six games and only 22 in his first 10 while bothered by the knee. His pressure total for the last six games was seven but he had only five for the first 10 games.

Is the Chicago Bears’ biggest defensive issue really the pass rush?



Haize explains why the Bears’ run defense may be the bigger concern heading into 2026, how bad early-down defense hurts the pass rush, and why Dennis Allen’s unit must stop giving up explosive runs.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/S1q6S6lODB — Chicago Bears Central (@ChiBearsCentral) July 7, 2026

As for Dexter, although this is his contract year he doesn't even turn 25 until October. He was a younger player when the Bears drafted him and according to Dehner, as well as Sports Info Solutions, an interior player isn't even at peak age until 26 and remains a force into his early 30s.

Dexter still develop if he receives and takes the coaching, and can play at a lower pad level on running downs. Because he is a free agent after this season, Dexter's situation will work itself out. If he shows signs of developing still, they could retain him.

Because Jarrett has had more than 2 1/2 sacks only once since 2021, there will be plenty of skepticism about his ability. His better years in the running game have gone hand in hand with his better pass rush seasons. The Bears will be hoping for that rebound year in both ways, and the age numbers say it's possible.

It's the knee problems they need keep an eye on as they head into training camp in less than three weeks.

I’m concerned about the #Bears’ interior DL going into 2026. It was a weakness last year and didn’t improve much this offseason.



Gervon Dexter is in the last year of his rookie deal. Grady Jarrett would free $12.75M if cut next offseason. I’m not sure either come back for 2027.… pic.twitter.com/FRV75dplnH — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 6, 2026