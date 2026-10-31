What Jeffery Simmons’ Opening Statement Says About Bears Trade

Jeffery Simmons clearly understands the "why" behind the Chicago Bears landing the star defensive tackle and a 2028 fifth-round pick for a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, and 2027 fourth-round pick from the Tennessee Titans.

During his opening press conference with his new team, Simmons clearly outlined the same vision in being with the Bears that the front office justified for giving up such a big haul to land him.

He also gave quarterback Caleb Williams a shoutout for Chicago being great "from quarterback all the way down."

"This team believes in what they have here and they want it right now. My game, my passion, my energy, my leadership, I can only help this team even more than what it's got. This is a great team from quarterback all the way down," Simmons said.

Simmons was brought on to strengthen an already stout defense against the run. Simmons has 20 run stops this season, which should fit nicely with Dennis Allen's No. 3-ranked run defense during through Week 7.

With the defense potentially game to match Williams and Co.'s offensive output as the top-ranked passing game when Williams is suited up in uniform, this is a strong contender.

In fact, the Bears might be the most win-now roster in the league.

Jeffery Simmons Understands the Assignment in Chicago

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another impressive aspect about Simmons' opening press conference is that he instantly understands Chicago's culture.

Specifically, Simmons understands the hate that's breed in the NFC North.

Simmons said he'd be onboard soon with the hate the team has for the Green Bay Packers, who most recently got the better of the Bears in a 31-7 rout at Lambeau Field. Green Bay and Chicago have had heated battles dating back to last December. The Bears stole the NFC North crown and then a month later Chicago stunned the Packers with an 18-point comeback in the Wild Card Round.

There's a bit more intra-divisional hate in the NFC North than the AFC South. All the teams are in the northern part of the country, for starters.

With Simmons in the Windy City, there's a clear opportunity to elevate his game. Senior defensive assistant Bill Johnson has worked with guys like Aaron Donald and Cameron Jordan in his career. Simmons approaching those two on the field would certainly justify Ryan Poles and Co. going all in for him. After paying that price, there probably won't be another significant deal before November 10.

You can ballyhoo about the assets given up, but if Simmons gets with the program, the payoff would prove this front office's worth and then some.

The talent is there. Even Simmons sees it, and he just got here.