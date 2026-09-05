Where Bears Rank in Average Age of Offense, Defense Going Into 2026 NFL Season

The Chicago Bears are coming off an upstart season in which they went 11-6, won the division and went on to achieve a postseason victory.

But Bears fans know all too well it's too early to get excited about a multi-year run. After all, we've seen Chicago make it to the playoffs one year, only to take a big step back the following year over the last two decades.

One key factor in having sustained success is having a strong mix of younger and older players on the roster. While the Bears have that mix on offense, the same cannot be said for their defense.

On X, @SFdata9ers put together rankings based on the average age of each team's offense and defense based on the players on their depth charts.

On offense, the Bears are in a good spot with the 18th-youngest average age at 27.37 years. However, Chicago comes in with the second-oldest defense in the league at 28.61 years.

Average Defensive Age per Team



1. BUF

2. PHI

3. CLE

4. ARI

5. SF

..

30. LAC

31. CHI

32. PIT



Calculated using starters listed on depth charts. https://t.co/lUqHMxS6Kr pic.twitter.com/baHb8uKCtv — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) September 4, 2026

Examining the offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands the ball to running back Kyle Monangai (25) during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a win-now team like the Bears, having a nice mix of youth and experience is important when it comes to the quest to have sustained success in the NFL.

Ranking 18th on offense shows the Bears have that on that side of the ball. Chicago has a young quarterback in Caleb Williams and running back in Kyle Monangai, and the wide receivers room has four players who are 24 and under.

Also at running back, D'Andre Swift is 27, so he could have a few more years at least as an effective back if the Bears decide to extend his contract.

When it comes to Chicago's starting offense lineman, Joe Thuney (33) and Garrett Bradbury (31) are both north of 30, but Chicago has a hopeful long-term solution to replace Bradbury in the near future with second-round pick Logan Jones, who is only 24. Darnell Wright is Chicago's next oldest lineman at 29.

At tight end, the Bears are in a great spot. Colston Loveland is just 22 years old and the guy who figures to be the future TE2, Sam Roush, is the same age. The elder statesman of the room, Cole Kmet, isn't exactly over the hill at 27, but this could be his final season in Chicago.

Long story short: the Bears have enough youthful talent for the offense to be very good for a very long time.

Examining the defense

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (50) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) celebrate after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago has at least three defensive starters over the age of 30 in edge rusher Montez Sweat (30), defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (33) and linebacker T.J. Edwards (30).

The Bears may have a fourth depending on if safety Xavier Woods (31) gets a starting job. His main competitor, Cam Lewis, is 29.

Other than Sweat, Jarrett and Edwards, every other starter on Chicago's defense is under 30, including Jaylon Johnson and Devin Bush. Coby Bryant, who was going to start before his placement on IR due to injury, is 27.

This age could come down significantly next season, when Jarrett and Edwards will be cut candidates and could be replaced with much younger players.

And, there could be a significant overhaul in Chicago's defense as a whole, as Tyrique Stevenson, Dayo Odeyingbo and even Johnson aren't guaranteed to be back in 2027.