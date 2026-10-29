Who Are the Experts Picking in Bears vs. Seahawks Week 8 Matchup?
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The Chicago Bears travel to Seattle to take on the defending Super Bowl champions in their toughest test of the season on Monday night.
While the Seahawks haven't looked like the world beaters that they evolved into throughout their iconic playoff run last season, they're undoubtedly one of the league's most well-rounded teams on both sides of the ball. They looked the part in their 20-3 win against Kansas City last week, as well.
Meanwhile, the Bears proved they belong among the league's elite squads after knocking off the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots last week. They might cement their status as a full-fledged Super Bowl favorite if they can repeat their performance in Seattle.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are currently 3,5-point favorites at Lumen Field (although it'll be interesting to see whether the line moves after the Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons from Tennessee). Monday night's contest marks only the second time the Bears are underdogs to begin the season.
Will it also be the second time the experts aren't firmly on Ben Johnson and Co.'s side in the prediction department?
Expert predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Seattle Seahawks
Eva Geithem, SI: Seattle Seahawks
Mitch Goldich, SI: Seattle Seahawks
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Seattle Seahawks
Conor Orr, SI: Seattle Seahawks
John Pluym, SI: Seattle Seahawks
Matt Verderame, SI: Seattle Seahawks
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks
Mike Clay, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks
Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)
Kris Knox, BR: Seattle Seahawks
Brad Gagnon, BR: Seattle Seahawks
Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)
Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks
Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Genaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears
Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Scooter Magruder, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks
John Breech, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks
Mike Florio, PFT: Seattle Seahawks
Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Seattle Seahawks
Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Consensus: 30-14 in favor of the Seahawks
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian