Who Are the Experts Picking in Bears vs. Seahawks Week 8 Matchup?

The Chicago Bears travel to Seattle to take on the defending Super Bowl champions in their toughest test of the season on Monday night.

While the Seahawks haven't looked like the world beaters that they evolved into throughout their iconic playoff run last season, they're undoubtedly one of the league's most well-rounded teams on both sides of the ball. They looked the part in their 20-3 win against Kansas City last week, as well.

Meanwhile, the Bears proved they belong among the league's elite squads after knocking off the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots last week. They might cement their status as a full-fledged Super Bowl favorite if they can repeat their performance in Seattle.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are currently 3,5-point favorites at Lumen Field (although it'll be interesting to see whether the line moves after the Bears acquired Jeffery Simmons from Tennessee). Monday night's contest marks only the second time the Bears are underdogs to begin the season.

Will it also be the second time the experts aren't firmly on Ben Johnson and Co.'s side in the prediction department?

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Seattle Seahawks

Eva Geithem, SI: Seattle Seahawks

Mitch Goldich, SI: Seattle Seahawks

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Seattle Seahawks

Conor Orr, SI: Seattle Seahawks

John Pluym, SI: Seattle Seahawks

Matt Verderame, SI: Seattle Seahawks

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks

Mike Clay, ESPN: Seattle Seahawks

Gary Davenport, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)

Kris Knox, BR: Seattle Seahawks

Brad Gagnon, BR: Seattle Seahawks

Ian Hanford, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)

Brent Sobleski, BR: Chicago Bears (+3)

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks

Dan Parr, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Genaro Filice, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com: Chicago Bears

Bobby Kownack, NFL.com: Seattle Seahawks

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Scooter Magruder, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Seattle Seahawks

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks

John Breech, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Seattle Seahawks

Mike Florio, PFT: Seattle Seahawks

Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Seattle Seahawks

Brett Kollman, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Consensus: 30-14 in favor of the Seahawks

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.