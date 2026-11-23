Ben Johnson on Sunday was only too willing after a win to look ahead to trying to ruin turkey day for the people who used to pay his salary.



Who could blame him? Sunday's 21-13 victory over New Orleans was about as glamorous as carrying out the garbage and a much less tidy duty.

In only four days the Bears will play again on Thanksgiving at Detroit, where Johnson is cursed at, and against a team he failed to beat last year. First place in the NFC North will be at stake.

“Every game counts as one, but this one (with Detroit), because it's a divisional one, you could say it's one and a half," Johnson said. "It's a big one, but we keep saying it every week. It's the next one, the next one's the biggest one.



“The @ChicagoBears are the team to beat in the NFC North.”@TheSamAcho answers who is the bigger NFC threat between the Bears and Lions 👀 pic.twitter.com/qNTq61vlEL — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 23, 2026

"So that's really our sole focus. These guys will go home tonight. They'll enjoy the night, and then it'll be a quick turnaround. We'll be able to catch up on rest after Thursday. But for the next little bit, it's going to be a race to get ready for this next one.”



Caleb Williams looked back at Sunday's 181-yard winning passing effort and became a bit philosophical.



“We win in multiple ways and that's good for us as a team to know that when we get in these situations throughout the year and late in this year, we’ve got each other's back," Williams said. "And we know that we can win in a multitude of ways.”



Sunday's multitude of ways was a lot like the game they had just played before the bye. It made you wonder where they'd all be without Jeffery Simmons.



What a catch by Zavion Thomas.



Check out the route too. So quick in and out of the break after the wiggle. 👀 #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/E0fX0Bog72 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 22, 2026

They have played five straight games without trailing for the first time since 1959, but they still can't afford to play the same way on Thanksgiving as they did in their last two games or they won't make it six straight wins at Ford Field.



Here is the report card for a game showing the Bears really have established a trend for winning ugly — get ahead early, play sloppy and then finish the right way.

Well that sucks. Swift gets stripped after the safety and Bears starting their possession on the 50 pic.twitter.com/BA3T4LQess — Depressed Bears Fan (@ImBearsFan) November 22, 2026

Running: C+

Sure, it was more team rushing yardage than they had against any of their previous five opponents but the consistent longer, physical yards from backs were missing and D'Andre Swift's third fumble of the year left a bad aftertaste. Kyle Monangai's 2.3-yard average suggests maybe he's not 100% yet, or at least has a little confidence to regain in his injured toe. Give practice squad player Salvon Ahmed credit for a second straight effective game when they needed a third back to produce because of Roschon Johnson's ankle injury. The run blocking isn't getting to the second level as it did much of last year and it's easy to feel they miss Cole Kmet on the edge of the line sealing or leading the way downfield with run blocks.

BIG TIME BLOCK BY CALEB ON THE LONG RUN BY ZAVION THOMAS 👀 pic.twitter.com/UrS0GG1uW3 — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) November 22, 2026

Passing: C+



Averaging 7.9 yards per pass attempt isn't easy when you have only one completion longer than 19 yards, but Caleb Williams did this. The 181 passing yards didn't say much for their catch-and-run abilities. Luther Burden was virtually invisible much of the day and it's easy to wonder if he was fully ready after his concussion two weeks ago. Williams' one interception thrown was off a deflected pass but he seemed ill at ease in the pocket much of the day against a strong Saints rush. The pass blocking allowed too much penetration to a group of good pass rushers.



Caleb Williams throw to Zavion Thomas.



pic.twitter.com/OYJWUWna5i — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 22, 2026

Run defense: B



Their 5.5-yard average against looks horrifying but it's deceiving. One 30-yard run came on a Tyler Shough scramble straight up the middle, so that yardage came on an intended pass play. Travis Etienne broke one 46-yard run early and ran for only 30 yards on his other 13 carries. Take away the one early breakaway run and the Saints' running backs gained only 36 yards on 15 carries. All told, the Bears made 10 tackles for loss.



The rookie Dillon Thieneman gets his 2nd career INT!



NOvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/xNaPZIWEoN — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Pass defense: A-

Third down coverage leaked a bit compared to recent efforts, at 8-for-17 allowed, after they'd been giving up 22% on the year. However, the pass rush made up for it with three Simmons sacks and two QB hits, and a sack, a safety, and three QB hits for Montez Sweat. Six total sacks were their most in five years, and Pro Football Focus gave them a season-high 24 pressures. Chris Olave's nine receptions made that 8-for-17 possible for New Orleans but the pass rush was strong enough and the pass defense produced two takeaways -- one on Dillon Thieneman's interception and the other on a fumble forced by Clark Phillips.



Montez Sweat gets to Shough to force the safety!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/jSkcquzudc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026

Special teams: B

Cairo Santos did miss an extra point, which could have been costly had it not been for their defense. They kept the Saints' return game bottled up after a 40-yard kick returned allowed in the first quarter. Bears special teams didn't necessarily do the spectacular, as Santos made two short field goals. At least they didn't do the really stupid things the Saints' did with a missed field goal and two kickoffs out of bounds. One of the kickoffs was on a free kick after a safety, so it meant the Bears got the ball at the 50. Punter Tory Taylor put down two punts inside the 20 and only one with a touchback, while the Saints had three touchbacks with none inside the 20.



Oh boy the Saints kicked the free punt out of bounds. #Bears offense will get the ball at the 50(!) to start here. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) November 22, 2026

Coaching: B

Johnson and the offense talked all week about getting the running game goin again. Next time they should leave the talk about running until after the game because they struggled as they fought for every inch. Dennis Allen's scheme again came with a nice blend of blitz and four-man pressure and he found ways to make up for the loss of injured Kyler Gordon through strong play from Malik Muhammad, Phillips and Cam Lewis. At least Bears coaches didn't make the same mistake Saints coach Kellen Moore did with 8:51 left. He decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the 10 down 11 points. The field goal there would have given them the chance at the tie on their final drive. Instead, they had to make up the field goal then and then resort to a complete prayer with an onside kick.



Overall: B-

The way the Bears' offense played with their food for much of the second half gave the Saints an opportunity to get back within striking distance. This wasn't an effort anyone will long remember but they don't have long to think about it anyway. The next one is huge and arrives quickly on Thursday.



I have no evidence to back up this claim, but this has to be the most difficult stretch of games a team has ever had in the NFL. If they make it through this stretch 4-3 I will be happy. That may be good enough to win the division. More than likely they'll need to be 5-2. #Bears https://t.co/HtQH6Um8Cc — TW (@Tylow237) November 23, 2026