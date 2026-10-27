Bears Surprisingly Showed Interest in Quenton Nelson Trade Before Seahawks-Colts Deal

The Chicago Bears have been linked to a few edge rushers and an interior defensive lineman in early trade rumors, which was to be expected because Chicago has clear needs at those spots.

What we weren't expecting was the Bears to be linked to a guard, but here we are.

That's right, the Bears were listed among the teams to have interest in now-former Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Along with the Bears, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles were also interested, but neither of those teams are surprising because both have clear needs at guard.

"The Packers, Bears and Eagles were among teams that showed varying levels of interest in Quenton Nelson, per source. His market was strong," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Why is it surprising?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are well-stocked at both guard spots with Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and both are under contract through 2027.

It's hard to say what the plan would have been had the Bears made a trade for the eight-time Pro Bowler. Maybe they would have moved Thuney to left tackle? We can't say for sure.

Perhaps this was just the Bears doing their due diligence, but it's hard to imagine Fowler would be reporting a simple check-in.

It is worth noting that, as good as Jackson and Thuney are, neither one is as good as Nelson, who is arguably the very best guard in the league.

Having an opportunity to acquire a player that good doesn't come around very often, so it's possible Chicago considered pulling the trigger, regardless of how little they needed to.

Door open for DeForest Buckner trade?

Colts DT DeForest Buckner speaks to the media at the start of training camp on July 28, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One position the Bears do need to address is the interior of the defensive line, where the Gervon Dexter trade has proven to be a mistake because nobody other than Grady Jarrett has stepped up.

Now that we see the Colts are willing to move their best players, Buckner, who is on the final year of his contract like Nelson is, becomes a much more realistic option for Chicago.

And, we've already seen rumors connecting the Bears to possible interest in Buckner. NFL insider Jordan Schultz named Buckner as one of three players to watch for the Bears, along with Khalil Mack and Josh Sweat.

"Two teams I'm watching very closely are the 49ers and Bears," Schultz said on The Pivot on Monday. "I've heard both teams connected to several defensive players, including rushers, Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack. Also, DeForest Buckner, along with some names who aren't necessarily on the trade block."

Bucker would be perfect for what the Bears need, which is a good pass-rusher and run defender. Hopefully Chicago can get a deal done for the former Pro Bowler, and sooner rather than later.