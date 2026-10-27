Why the Bears Are Undervalued Against Seahawks After the Chiefs Blowout

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks matchup has the latter at around a field goal favorite for many oddsmakers ahead of Monday Night Football in Week 8. Given that the Bears are the road team, this would be an even game on a neutral field. Or so they say.

Still, Chicago is an undue underdog in Seattle because of one recent overvalued result.

The Seahawks picked up a win at Lumen Field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, in a game that meant extra for Mike Macdonald's team. It was Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III's first game back in the Emerald City since the NFC Championship Game in January and the subsequent Super Bowl win in February.

As NBC analyst and legendary former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said pregame on Football Night in America, "The Dark Side" had too much pride to have a nickname and allow Walker and the Chiefs offense to get the better of the Seahawks defense.

Well, surely enough, Tomlin was spot on. Kansas City had 213 yards of offense and didn't find the end zone once in the 20-3 Seattle win on Sunday Night Football.

It was a season-changing win for the Seahawks, who were losers of two straight against the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers before that. Or so it seemed.

Seahawks May Not Be Ready to Turn The Corner vs. The Bears

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle took heavy losses in the game, including star left tackle Charles Cross to a high ankle sprain. The Seahawks also have an unsettled running back room. Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are both working their way back from injury, but might not be suiting up for another week. Charbonnet is more likely, but is still at best a question mark.

As great as Macdonald's defense has been, the offense has been inconsistent outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the passing game. Sam Darnold will need to stay upright enough against a Bears pass rush that has found an ace in the hole in nickelback Kyler Gordon to keep up with Caleb Williams and a Chicago offense that's ranked No. 5 in total offense when he's under center.

The dominant Seattle defense and JSN alone can win the Seahawks this game. The emotional drain of Walker's return, plus a well-rested Bears team that has the longest possible non-bye week break between games, could lose it for Seattle.

We'll see which force wins out in a Monday Night Football matchup that could cement Chicago as an elite NFC outfit or continue the defending champions' resurrection.