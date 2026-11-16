Why Chicago Bears Fans Must Become 49ers Fans Down the Stretch

The Chicago Bears are now in third place in the NFC North, despite a 7-2 start through the bye week. Ben Johnson and Co. can't be upset at the season's first two and a half months of results, but the NFC playoff picture is already shaping up to be crowded.

The division itself is going to start eating its own, but the Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers could all make runs for the postseason.

That goal gets easier for all of them if the NFC West continues to see its leader rule the roost down the stretch.

In particular, Chicago and the rest of the NFC North need the San Francisco 49ers to continue nabbing big division wins in the final two months of the season.

The 49ers Must Keep Dominating For the Bears' Sake

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Niners, it's about keeping up their torrid pace.

San Francisco has been rocked by injuries all year, but quarterback Brock Purdy has guided them through with an MVP-caliber season. Purdy has 2,369 yards and 20 passing touchdowns, on 8.97 yards per attempt, and a 115.2 passer rating through nine games in 2026. He was brilliant in a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys in America's Game of the Week.

The Bears need more of that down the stretch given the schedule in front of Kyle Shanahan's squad.

San Francisco has the Vikings next weekend in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football, plus matchups with the six-win Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Both of those NFC West teams picked up big wins on Sunday, against the Las Vegas Raiders and Cardinals, respectively, to climb back into the postseason conversation.

What helps is that the Rams and Seahawks have both matchups against each other remaining. On some level, those two will hurt the other one's cause.

Still, this all gets easier if the Niners could rule the NFC West with an iron fist down the stretch. It's not a particularly difficult stretch otherwise with many postseason implications for San Francisco; the New York Giants look like a soft NFC East lock, the Los Angeles Chargers are winless and already irrelevant, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals are also practically out of the playoff race already.

There are only so many Wild Card spots if Chicago can't win the NFC North, so it's best that rising contenders in the NFC West are subdued.

The 49ers have the key to suppressing the Seahawks and Rams and making the Bears' lives easier down the stretch. A win next Sunday night against Kirk Cousins and Minnesota wouldn't hurt either.