Bears' Division-Only Finish Gets Tougher With Micah Parsons Nearing a Return for Packers

With the chance for a banged-up roster to get healthy, the bye week was a win for the Chicago Bears. Coming off a 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, the Bears are in a good place at 7-2.

Then again, that place is now third place in the NFC North because of Sunday's results.

The Detroit Lions handled business against the New England Patriots, blasting Mike Vrabel's squad 35-10 in Munich, Germany. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings saw Kirk Cousins successfully debut in a 30-10 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Those results, in tandem, send Chicago into third place. A Packers win would've given the Lions sole possession of first place and the Bears sole possession of second place.

With another half of the season left to play, it's not the end of the world for Chicago. It's just another example of the shark tank the division is this season.

The Packers Won't Trail the Bears, Lions, and Vikings For Long

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 23-6. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even Green Bay won't be down for long. Star EDGE Micah Parsons should be back for the Packers before the end of the month. Parsons is coming back from a torn ACL and meniscus from last December, though he is still on the PUP list as of Week 10 and remained inactive against Minnesota.

Green Bay also returned running back Chris Brooks from an ankle injury after he missed four games. Skyy Moore had just been reactivated off the IR but left the Vikings game with another ankle injury, but there will be other returns after the Week 11 bye.

That group includes center Sean Rhyan and linebacker Zaire Franklin. The Packers should be close to full strength against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, November 25.

Green Bay has been able to maintain a decent pace in the NFC North despite an injury-riddled roster. The Bears have dealt with similarly bad luck and made their chess move with the Jeffery Simmons blockbuster, but Detroit and Minnesota have not been shaken all year. If there's going to be a bottleneck in the NFC's Wild Card race down the stretch, you're almost certain to see issues in the NFC North over the final few weeks.

Chicago has all three of its divisional foes in the final three weeks: the Packers at home, the Lions also at Soldier Field, and then a road finale against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.