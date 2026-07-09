Why did NFL Legend Tom Brady Call Bears' Joe Thuney the 'Perfect Guard'?

Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney knows a thing or two about winning. In 10 NFL seasons, he's won five All-Pro awards, four Super Bowl championships, and just last year became the NFL's inaugural Protector of the Year. Now he can add one more line to his resume. On the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, called Thuney "the perfect guard".

Joe Thuney on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Joe Thuney the perfect guard?

Travis Kelce, another former teammate of Thuney, was the one who brought him up on the show, saying, "One more teammate, one of my favorite of all time: Joe Thuney. Everywhere he goes, he wins." That's no hyperbole. Thuney won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, the team who drafted him in 2016, and another two with the Kansas City Chiefs. And in his first season with the Chicago Bears, the team won their first playoff game in 15 years.

Brady did not hold back in his praise for his former protector. "Joe was like, I think, a third-round pick for us," Brady recalled. "He played tackle at NC State and we moved him to guard, started as a rookie. Joe just came in and he embraced all that... he was just the perfect guard. Size, strength, probably didn't have the longest arms but it didn't matter."

"He was a captain, he always did the right thing," continued Brady. "He showed up, he sweated his [butt] off, and he was just a constant pro... he's just a great player, great guy."

Chicago Bears G Joe Thuney blocks for quarterback Caleb Williams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to see why Thuney is beloved everywhere he goes. As Brady described, he's a consummate professional who doesn't make waves or embarrass his team off the field. He shows up, puts his head down, and does the dirty work of an NFL offensive lineman.

And he does it well. Thuney's not just strong enough and big enough, but he's smart and ruthlessly efficient, like a T-1000 Terminator. Not a movement is wasted in his sets, his feet and hands are always perfect, and nothing takes him by surprise. It's no wonder that Buffalo's Ed Oliver was left fumbling for words by Thuney's play during a joint practice last year.

Because a big part of Thuney's game is the cerebral aspect, knowing exactly where to be and what to do, his prime should extender further than most players. Despite already being 33 years old, his two-year contract extension with the Bears may not be the last contract he signs with Chicago.

Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney celebrates after beating the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Thuney is the brightest feather in Ryan Poles' GM cap

In the NFL world, offensive linemen are typically the unsung heroes of any good team. Unlike every other position group in football, the less you hear their names, the better they're playing. Subsequently, trades for good offensive linemen can sometimes go unappreciated by the fans, and that may have already happened after Bears general manager Ryan Poles' massive trade for Joe Thuney in 2025.

How good was Poles' trade for Thuney? The Bears acquired the future Hall of Fame guard for only a fourth-round pick in 2026. For comparison, the Dallas Cowboys last year sent a fourth-round pick to Green Bay for defensive end Rashan Gary, a one-time Pro Bowler who has never hit double-digit sacks in a season.

I don't think Poles gets enough credit for that trade. Remember, no one even knew that Thuney was available. There was no daily discussion on ESPN about a pending split between Thuney and Kansas City. Poles had to identify Thuney as someone that could be had in a trade, make a reasonable offer, and get the deal done.

That, in my opinion, makes his trade for Thuney Poles' best move yet as a general manager. Sure, he drafted Caleb Williams in 2024, but that was the obvious move to make. Trading for an absolute stud of an offensive lineman, and losing nothing of real value in return, is why Bryan Perez graded the trade for Joe Thuney at an A+ for the Bears, and I wholeheartedly agree.