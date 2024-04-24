Steelers Reportedly Won't Pick Up Justin Fields' Contract Option
Not that anyone expected otherwise, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided against picking up the contract extension of quarterback Justin Fields.
The option is due in May on the contract, originally signed by Fields while with the Bears as their 2021 first-round draft pick.
As a result, Fields is entering a contract year and could become a free agent next March.
Fields' legs have been his greatest asset to date as he has a three-year passer rating is 82.3, 40 TD passes and 30 interceptions and has fumbled 38 times.
By comparison, Fields' passer rating is below that of Daniel Jones (84.29), who also failed to get his fifth-year option picked up before he enjoyed a strong fourth year and received a contract extension from the Giants.
The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a sixth-round conditional 2025 draft pick after determining they'd be better off going forward with Caleb Williams, their likely first pick in Thursday's draft. The pick they received in exchange for Fields could be as high a fourth-rounder based on his playing time.
Fields starts out his Steelers career as the No. 2 behind Russell Wilson, although Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has said he'll have a chance to compete for the starting spot.
The fifth-year option for the deal is $25.664 million according to Spotrac.com. This year Fields' contract and bonus are worth $4.8 million according to Spotrac.com. The Bears will be counting $2.77 million against their salary cap this season for dead cap space from Fields' deal.
