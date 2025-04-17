Ryan Poles' most successful Bears free agent properly rewarded
T.J. Edwards' contract extension, reported at two years and $20 million by NFL Network, might have been a surprise to the analytics people.
Edwards didn't exactly light up the Pro Football Focus grade sheet in 2024 but to about everyone else the seventh-year linebacker made an impact much like during his first Bears season, and the real interesting aspect will be what he's able to do going forward in a new scheme.
The Bears liked what Edwards did enough to give him a deal that ties him for the league's 15th best off-ball linebacker contract at $10 million per year average, with all but $3.4 million guaranteed. Edwards still has this year at $6.5 million.
Still, there hadn't been much said by Bears GM Ryan Poles, coach Ben Johnson or defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in the run up to the draft regarding their weakside linebacker.
It was enough to cause a few questions about how Edwards fit in with the new defensive scheme. There shouldn't have been because no other free agent signed by Poles in the unrestricted market has done more than Edwards to help the team.
Safety Kevin Byard was a successful signing but has had only one year in Chicago. Andrew Billings has been an underpaid producer but missed half of last season. The linemen Poles just signed haven't done anything yet here, and it's safe to say Edwards has been more successful at what he does than free agent acquisition Tremaine Edmunds has been. And he averages $18 million a year.
There will be speculation about what Edwards' contract means regarding Edmunds but Edwards is paid at a low enough rate it shouldn't matter in relation to the salary cap going forward. That's a separate issue and it's one up to Edmunds to address with better play.
Edwards' 284 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks in two seasons proved exactly what the Bears needed from a gap-driven, off-ball linebacker in Matt Eberflus' scheme but it would appear he'll be valued now by Allen and the defense through the age of 30.
One of the more impressive stats from Edwards' 2024 season rarely discussed was his team-high 12 tackles for loss. They needed someone to accomplish these after 3-technique Justin Jones left in free agency following 22 of them over two seasons.
The dozen TFLs were four more than Edwards made in his first season and seven more than any interior Bears defensive lineman made last year after Jones had left. Backup Byron Cowart led Bears defensive tackles with five tackles for loss last year.
The problem was, their old scheme counted on tackles for loss from defensive linemen and the only one making them consistently was Montez Sweat, with nine, and he's an edge who needs to be more focused on pass rush.
Edwards, a Chicago native, is a key leader on the team and in the locker room and well liked. It's another case of Poles rewarding one of the guys he brought in, although not one he drafted. But it does show Poles has progressed as a GM at using free agency.
Considering how Poles' first free agent, Larry Ogunjobi, never even made it to the teams,it shows the Bears GM has come a long way by resigning one of his own signings.
