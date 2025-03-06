Ryan Poles supplies one answer to Bears backup linebacker question

Canadian LB Amen Ogbongbemiga has been dreaming of the NFL since walking in two feet of Calgary snow: Canadian Amen Ogbongbemiga has been dreaming of playing in the NFL since waking up early and walking in two feet of snow to catch the bus… https://t.co/Kv155r6UXv via @JDunk12 pic.twitter.com/J9BrUFHmF4