T.J. Edwards and Rome Odunze honored with Brian Piccolo Awards
How much Bears management thought about linebacker T.J Edwards became apparent last week when they gave him $20 million over two years in a contract extension.
How much the Bears players thought about Edwards, a native Chicagoan, became apparent when he was announced as the first back-to-back veteran winner of the Brian Piccolo Award since Olin Kreutz in 2003-04.
At the same time, a different streak continued Tuesday as no quarterback has been named a rookie Brian Piccolo Award winner since Jim McMahon in 1982.
The rookie winner for 2024 was wide receiver Rome Odunze and not quarterback Caleb Williams. Odunze became the first rookie receiver to win it since Darnell Mooney in 2020.
The Bears give out the award each April in memory of Piccolo, the running back who died at the age of 26 from cancer in 1970. Piccolo had embryonal cell carcinoma. The award is given to the rookie and veteran who best exemplified Piccolo's courage, loyalty, teamwork, dedication and sense of humor.
"I find something every day where someone says I’m too slow or someone, whatever," Edwards said. "I get to go out and prove them wrong and I get to go out and prove the people right who believe in me."
Bears coach Ben Johnson presented the two for the awards even though his experience with both is limited. His first practices with them have been the last two days at voluntary minicamp.
He kidded with Edwards a bit about being one of the victims of his "Stumble Bum" play last year in Detroit's win at Soldier Field, saying he had "taken the cheese" on the fake. But he had known quite a bit about the linebacker's ability from another assistant, Dave Fipp. It was Fipp who was the former Lions special teams coordinator and was with the Eagles when they went to the Super Bowl while Edwards played there.
"When you came to Chicago, he (Fipp) and I talked about you quite a bit," Johnson said. "The reason was we were going against each other now and I needed to know the scouting report. And what he told me made a lasting impression on the type of person you are.
He said you're a glue guy, you're one of those guys that brings everybody together and when I watched the tape of you, that stands out first and foremost. It doesn’t matter what the 40 time is, this guy plays the game the right way. There’s a right way and a wrong way. This guy does it the right way."
Johnson, who came to the occasion equipped with a poem about Piccolo he admitted to having "outside help" writing, pointed out Edwards was a bit like Piccolo in one respect.
"TJ didn’t take a conventional path to NFL stardom," Johnson said. "He went undrafted just like Brian and fought every step of the way to prove he belonged. And now not only is he a core part of the Bears defense, he’s also a mentor, a tone-setter and someone his teammates look to when the game gets tough."
The chip for Edwards started to build when he was watching the draft.
"I remember just having family and friends over for the draft and going all the way back to that and just looking around like, I don't know what round, so if you guys want to head out for a little bit, give me some space," Edwards said. "I think my dad was ready to throw a TV, all those things go through your head.
"It was a blessing to be able to be anywhere. To be honest with you, once I look back at it, I thought, people got hung up on all those things and it is something that drives me today. It really does. I never forget how that made me feel and how that still pushes me to try to be better than I was. There're so many things that stick with you in that sense and that I still find personal, and I just keep going and keep attacking it. But honestly, I wouldn't change it for the world. I really wouldn't.”
Odunze had familiarized himself with the story of the friendship between Piccolo and Gale Sayers as Jeannie Morris described in the book, "A Short Season. The movie "Brian's Song" was based on her book. Odunze labeled it inspiring.
"Just because you know what we do is all superficial when we talk about just football and the game and all that but something like that transcends the game and transcends our individual selves," Odunze said.
He called his entire career to this point a head-spinner.
"It’s kind of whirlwind, but at the end of the day it’s what you dream about when you’re a kid," Odunze said. "It’s what you grow up watching, the draft, and learning about and when you’re finally in it it seems like a lot, like you always keep that grateful mentality, for sure."
Brian Piccolo Award Winners
Year: Veteran Award, Rookie Award
2024: LB T.J. Edwards, WR Rome Odunze
2023: LB T.J. Edwards, T Darnell Wright
2022: RB David Montgomery, LB Jack Sanborn
2021: Edge Robert Quinn, RB Khalil Herbert
2020: WR Allen Robinson, WR Darnell Mooney
2019: DT Nick Williams, RB David Montgomery
2018: DE Akiem Hicks, LB Roquan Smith
2017: RB Benny Cunningham, RB Tarik Cohen
2016: WR Josh Bellamy, RB Jordan Howard
2015: TE Zach Miller, S Adrian Amos
2014: RB Matt Forte, CB Kyle Fuller
2013: QB Josh McCown, T Jordan Mills
2012: DE Julius Peppers/CB Charles Tillman, DE Shea McClellin
2011: LB Nick Roach, DT Stephen Paea
2010: DT Anthony Adams, T J'Marcus Webb
2009: C Olin Kreutz, WR Johnny Knox
2008: CB Charles Tillman, RB Matt Forte
2007: LB Brian Urlacher, TE Greg Olsen
2006: C Olin Kreutz, KR Devin Hester
2005: T John Tait, S Chris Harris
2004: C Olin Kreutz, DT Tommie Harris
2003: C Olin Kreutz, CB Charles Tillman
2002: DE Phillip Daniels, DE Alex Brown
2001: T James Williams, RB Anthony Thomas
2000: DT Clyde Simmons, LB Brian Urlacher
1999: WR Marcus Robinson, CB Jerry Azumah
1998: WR Bobby Engram, S Tony Parrish
1997: TE Ryan Wetnight, TE John Allred/S Van Hiles
1996: DT Chris Zorich, WR Bobby Engram
1995: QB Erik Kramer, RB Rashaan Salaam
1994: S Shaun Gayle, RB Raymont Harris
1993: WR Tom Waddle, LB Myron Baker/G Todd Perry
1992: LB Mike Singletary/DT Chris Zorich
Rookies Only Before 1992
1991: DT Chris Zorich
1990: S Mark Carrier
1989: DE Trace Armstrong
1988: TE James Thornton/LB Mickey Pruitt
1987: WR Ron Morris
1986: RB Neal Anderson
1985: K Kevin Butler
1984: S Shaun Gayle
1983: T Jimbo Covert
1982: QB Jim McMahon
1981: LB Mike Singletary
1980: TE Bob Fisher
1979: DE Dan Hampton
1978: FB John Skibinski
1977: T Ted Albrecht
1976: WR Brian Baschnagel
1975: FB Roland Harper
1974: TE Fred Pagac
1973: DT Wally Chambers
1972: DT Jim Osborne
1971: S Jerry Moore
1970: G Glen Holloway
