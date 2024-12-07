Tyrique Stevenson Draws Huge Fine for Sideline Play Against Lions
Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson drew the biggest single fine handed out this season to a Bears player for an incident in the Thanksgiving Day game with Detroit.
The league hit the second-year player with a whopping $19,697 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct along the sidelines, which occurred on a play when the Lions were penalized.
Stevenson had been fined earlier this year, in Week 3, $8,143 for taunting in the loss to the Colts.
On the incident Thursday, Jameson Williams drew a 15-yard penalty when went out of bounds and flipped the football, striking Stevenson in the face on the sidelines. The Lions had been at the Bears 32 but were moved back on the drive with that penalty for taunting on Williams.
The league did not fine Williams for what happened, so it was a case of the league seeing something wrong with what Stevenson did prior to the flip of the ball.
The Bears had a $5,083 fine on Daniel Hardy the previous week for the game with Minnesota for a late hit.
The fine for Stevenson was not the most a Bears player has been fined this year season in a game. Darrell Taylor in Week 8 was fined twice for unnecessary roughness, $11,255 and $11,817 in the same game.
Other Bears fines were 5,472 for Week 6 to defensive tackle Chris Williams with a hip-drop tackle.
Guard Matt Pryor $6,527 for his involvement in an end zone brawl against the Carolina Panthers Oct. 6. He was ejected after the incident.
Montez Sweat was fined $16,883 for an unpenalized horse-collar tackle in Week 4 against the Rams in the third quarter.
T.J. Edwards was fined $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 3 against Indianapolis.
Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was fined $7,000 for a blow to the head or neck .
