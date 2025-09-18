What Bears defense found while picking up the pieces from Detroit
Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes to move on quickly from his last game, something he made very clear last week after the loss to Minnesota.
Given this, after Sunday's debacle in Detroit he should have looked like the Roadrunner by Thursday, but did dwell briefly on what went wrong.
"Look, I think if you're in this league long enough you've been in one of those type of games," Allen said. "And so you make the corrections that you need to make and you come back in and you go to work and that's what you do. I mean, you get right back up on the horse, you know, let's go ride again."
It's not as simple as "yippee ki yay," though.
There is the lack of a pass rush, spotty coverage and the loss of their best defensive back, Jaylon Johnson, due to a groin injury—all while two other key players are out. Those would be Kyler Gordon and T.J. Edwards. Those two aren't coming back this week as they've already been labeled week to week by coach Ben Johnson.
"I'll just say this, look, when you don't perform well and you lose a game like that there's a lot of issues that went on and so there's a lot of dirty hands in that," Allen said. "We all accept responsibility, coaches and players alike. And we're focused on trying to make the corrections and get ready for Dallas."
As for losing Johnson, it's not an issue easily pushed into the past because it's going to affect the defense every game he's gone and possibly all season.
"I mean, we've been working without him for most of training camp," Allen said.
Actually, they didn't have him practicing until later the week of the opener, and then he didn't play until Week 2. It would look like they'll get 1 1/2 quarters of football from their best defensive player for this season.
"We didn't have him in the first game," Allen said. "You know, obviously when you lose a player of that caliber it's a big hinderance to your football team.
"So you've got to readjust how you operate, the calls you make, and each and every week is going to be different."
This will mean Nahshon Wright starting like he did in the opener. This week it will mean another Nick McCloud start in the slot and Noah Sewell as Edwards' replacement.
"Really, 90% of the world doesn’t give a … care about your problems," Allen said. "The other 10% are glad you got ‘em. We just come in every night, we go to work, try to put a good plan together, try to utilize our guys the best we can, put them in good positions to make plays. I think hopefully we’ll go out and do that this weekend.”
No one will feel sorry for them if CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are running free in the secondary like Lions receivers did last week.
Safety Kevin Byard believes the problems were easier to fix than waiting for next year's draft or free agency. He called it all simple issues.
"It was just miscommunication issues," Byard said. "Guys were running free down the field. Or, just being able to finish on the ball.
"That's not a skill thing, as far a 'hey we're not talented enough.' It's more about just going out there and making those plays and better communication."
Jaquan Brisker on social media supported the idea he should be turned loose blitzing. He actually led the Bears in sacks in 2022, but they also need someone to cover passes.
There are veterans pointing out two games doesn't mean a season even if 0-2 is most often a death knell for playoff chances.
"When you have a game like we did on Sunday it feels like the sky is falling and that's just to be real," Byard said. "I just, too, always remind the guys lets not get too high or too low.
"We faced two really good teams to start this year and sometimes these things happen. I was in Tennessee in 2022. We started out 0-2 and we ended up battling back to get to 7-3. It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish and being able to find a stride with this team."
There's a big stride to find.
