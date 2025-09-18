Who's to blame for Caleb Williams failing to find Bears tight ends?
Caleb Williams was a little preoccupied with football when asked about his relationship with Tom Brady, who is coming to announce Sunday's Bears game and possibly interview their coach and quarterback beforehand for Fox Sports.
"Who?" he asked, with an incredulous expression on his face.
He does know Brady, but as he gets set to face the Dallas Cowboys his mind is a bit more focused on getting the Bears passing game to work the way it must in order to help the offense keep up with a high-scoring opponent.
This includes getting every weapon involved, particularly the tight ends, which is supposed to be one of coach Ben Johnson's strengths as a play caller. At least it was in Detroit.
“The fact that the tight ends aren't involved more, that's a reflection of me more than anybody else," Johnson said Wednesday. "I'm on that.”
Cole Kmet does have six targets but just three catches for 60 yards. Colson Loveland has only three targets and two catches for 12 yards.
Loveland probably thought he'd get more than three targets in two games based on the Bears drafting him 10th overall.
He isn't quite buying his coach taking the blame.
"He's always going to put himself under the bus before anyone," Loveland said. "I appreciate that. But at the end of the day, we're asked to do whatever we need to do to go win the game and that's what we're going to do, whether that's run blocking 50 snaps a game or running routes 50 snaps a game, whatever it is. We've gotta go out there and execute and at the end of the day, get a win.
"Whatever we've gotta do to get a win, giving us less, giving us more, we're going to make sure that happens."
Loveland has an idea how it becomes more obvious to Williams when he's open.
"I've just gotta continue to do what I'm told, do what's in the playbook, be in the right spot so when Caleb, if he looks there, I'm there," Loveland said. "Win man-to-man coverage, do everything the right way."
Just because they're not catching passes is not reason to think they aren't getting the job done, as one huge block by Kmet at the goal line on a TD said Sunday. Avoiding frustration will be a key until it all starts clicking, though.
"It's Week 3, we've got a new team, a lot of things going on," Loveland said. "I always believe everything will work out. The time will come and when the time comes I've just gotta be ready for it."
Williams stepped up and took some of the blame, or at least explained it as a situation he looks forward to correcting.
“There were a few situations that come to mind where even in those, long down and distances that we had throughout that last game–we had a couple second-and-super longs–so being able to get them (tight ends) the ball as fast as possible," Williams said. "Let them, catch, tuck, knife and get maybe 12, more if they bounce off a few tackles. That's a part of playing QB. It's a part of the game.
"Like Ben said, it's him (calling plays). But also, it's me when I’m out there on the field to be able to drop back, see the coverage and maybe pop the ball down to one of those guys. Even if it's those situations where we're trying to fight back and get back into the game. It's just one play at a time. How you come back in games is taking it one play at a time.”
Williams worked at finding his tight ends in Wednesday's practice.
"We had a few passes today," he said. "Just being on the same page with those guys. I feel that way. I believe they feel that way. Being able to go out there and execute plays, deliver them a good balls and let them go and work.
"I know the first game I missed one to Colston across the middle. I think over the time from OTAs, training camp and now I think our connection has grown. I think we're on the same page and have the same, idea of where I think they should be and where they will be.”
Johnson isn't worried about it as much as he is concerned with getting team practice intensity increased.
“I think he's learning, he's growing," he said of Williams. "The trust with those pass catchers is really good. He's got a natural connection here with (WR) Rome (Odunze) that you see all the time.
"I think he feels that with the tight end group too, even though we need to get that going a little bit more in games. We've seen that in practice quite a bit. The trust level there with those pass catchers is right where it needs to be and it's going to continue to ascend with the passing game as we go.”