Biggest Chicago Bears matchup problems against Dallas Cowboys
For all the talk about the Dallas Cowboys defense and Matt Eberflus coming to Soldier Field Sunday, it's actually the other side of the football where the Bears should have their greatest concern.
This isn't to suggest Eberflus lacks talented players, but they traded away their great mismatch player to Green Bay and without Micah Parsons the Cowboys had to go out and sign Jadeveon Clowney, then announce immediately he'll play this week.
The Bears defense is struggling as much or more than Eberflus' defense.
The real mismatch is a proven quarterback with Dak Prescott facing Dennis Allen's defense after the Bears gave up 52 points to Detroit.
Allen's defenses with New Orleans had decent success against Prescott, with three wins in four games. They gave up more than 20 points only once in those games and he had only an 86.1 passer rating against them.
However, Allen doesn't have the Saints defenses and he doesn't even have the Bears' planned defense as he lacks his best player in Jaylon Johnson and his greatest defensive weapon for big plays in slot cornerback Kyler Gordon.
"It's going to be one of those games where we have to be on our technique, because this is a group that can hurt you in a hurry," Bears coach Ben Johnson said.
Much like Eberflus' defense, the Bears pass rush has been non-existent but they don't have a Clowney coming to the rescue. In a few weeks they could add back second-year edge Austin Booker but he could find regular season much different than when he was dominant in preseason in his second season after a non-descript rookie year.
Injuries have also benefited the Bears as the next best two Cowboys defenders are cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs and both have been on the injury report.
Here's where they may have no answers, the worst matchups the Bears face Sunday at Soldier Field.
T Braxton Jones vs. DE Jadeveon Clowney
Can Clowney walk in off the street and give Jones problems? Everyone else has been giving him problems. He'd be on the field instead of Sam Williams, who has had six pressures and a QB hit but no sacks. Clowney has had only limited exposure against the Bears yet he had three sacks, five tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in those three games. The only time he faced Jones, it was Jones who came out the better but that was when Clowney was with a poor Panthers team. Still, this post ankle surgery version of Jones, who has given up 13 pressures and two sacks according to Pro Football Focus' statistics.
CB Nahshon Wright vs. WR CeeDee Lamb
PFF grades don't tell the story of Wright, and give him too much credit for the pick-6 he had against Minnesota. Detroit had no problem dialing up a gain against Wright, who is a former Cowboys player. Wright matched up man to man on Lamb has to be considered a big advantage for Dallas. Lamb has 24 targets already with 16 catches and 222 yards. PFF had Wright graded in the top 20 among cornerbacks in the league so far.
CB Tyrique Stevenson vs. WR George Pickens
Stathead/Pro Football Reference has Stevenson's passer rating against when targeted for Stevenson at 153.3 while PFF has it at the worst possible number, 158.3. What's 5.0 points between friends? Either way, it's not a start to the season Stevenson can be proud about, particularly when this was a scheme that was supposed to be suited more to his skills with more man-to-man overage. He's graded 118th of 141 cornerbacks by PFF. Pickens is three inches taller and has eight catches, including a touchdown.
LB Noah Sewell vs. RB Javonte Williams
Sewell is making his third start and hasn't played poorly against the run but has struggled against the pass, with four passes allowed in four targets and a TD surrendered. Williams is a nightmare type of back for the Bears to face now. He's a power back and it was Jordan Mason who turned around the game against Minnesota, not J.J. McCarthy. The Bears couldn't stop strong inside running in that one and that's exactly what Williams provides. The 5-10, 220-pounder is averaging 4.6 yards a carry and had 97 yards on 18 carries last week.
RG Jonah Jackson vs. DT Kenny Clark
Clark, a well-documented Bears nemesis under Matt Nagy and Matt Eberflus, had a huge game in terms of pressure against the Giants for a defensive tackle with five total. He has always been a force against the Bears in the running game in Green Bay. The one break the Bears get is roughly half the time he could be rotated over to the defense's right side and faces Joe Thuney, which negates his pass rush. It depends on the strength of the formation which side they'll line him up most of the time. Jackson is off to a poor start by Pro Football Focus grading. He is graded 79th among 88 guards graded, struggling both against the run and pass. His real problem has been penalties with three of them. He's given up five pressures and no sacks.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI