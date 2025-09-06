What the Bears say indicates if Caleb Williams' processor works
Everyone knows what Caleb Williams needs to do in his second season and first under coach Ben Johnson, and that's process everything faster so the ball comes out quicker.
What everyone wants to know is how they can tell if he's actually doing it because, barring total disfunction, it's difficult to see with the untrained eye.
It is the eyes that will reveal it, though. It's Williams' eyes, it seems
“The game slows down when your eyes go to the right place," Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said.
On a day when another hit job tell-all tale about Williams and past Bears disfunction has been in the news, this coaching staff has pointed out how to see if their QB is actually learning what needs to be done.
"When his eyes are in the right place, that's what you hear guys talk about in Year 2 and 3 and the processing ability," Doyle said of quarterbacks in general. "They're like, ‘Hey, the game slowed down for me.’
"That's really what they're referring to. They're saying, ‘I knowwhere to look, where my eyes need to go, and then I know, really, it's the implied information. This piece moves and I understand what that means relative to the rest of the scheme.’ That's really what you're trying to train, you're trying to train the eyes all the time.”
The processing that begins with Williams' eyes are not the entirety of the learning process.
“I think the biggest thing is just his processing ability," Doyle said. "His thoughts as far as pre-snap and then post snap really ingraining how we want him to think. That's the number one thing.”
So have they actually got his eyes in the right place and his mind thinking like aQB in Year 2?
"He's gotten better since we got here in February to the progress he's made until now and he's still continuing to get better every day," Doyle said. "As we get into these game plans, you're just going to continue to see a guy who is working really hard at it, continue to progress.”
Just watch his eyes and you'll see if it continues.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI