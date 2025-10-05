What to watch for Chicago Bears fans on a Sunday without football
Without Ben Johnson's team taking the field on Sunday during a day off, there's still plenty to watch for Bears fans.
Normally when the Bears don't play, it means rooting for whoever plays the Packers. Green Bay is off, as well.
It doesn't have anything to do with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, but the NFL is still worth watching and it can impact the Bears in upcoming games.
Here's what to watch on a Sunday without Bears football.
Jayden Daniels vs. Chargers defense
It's the return of the Washington quarterback from a knee injury. How will he look playing with a brace on his knee? Can he stay healthy enough to face the Bears next week. Daniels had everyone thinking he might not even play against the Bears last year because of a knee injury but he did. Could it, or something similar, happen again? This is a 3:25 p.m. game but you're going to need Sunday Ticket to watch it if you're in the Chicago area because they're showing Detroit and Cincinnati.
Commanders Health
The next Bears opponents come into this week with a handful of critical injuries besides Daniels' knee. They look a little like the Bears did going into the last gam. Terry McLaurin is out with a quad injury. Noah Brown, who caught the Fail Mary pass, has a groin injury and is out. Guard Sam Cosmi is out and they put edge Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve. This is a team that already lost tackle Lucas Niang to a torn ACL, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. to a torn quad muscle, cornerback Jonathan Jones to a hamstring injury, running back Austin Ekeler to a torn Achilles and Will Harris to a fractured fibula. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is playing with a heel injury.
Washington health could greatly impact the next Bears game. Not many teams have the depth to lose as many players as Washington already has.
More Commanders defensive flaws
Washington staClrted with a strong defensive effort but that came against the struggling Giants. In the last three games, they've allowed almost 400 yards per game and 27, 24 and 34 points.
Vikings vs. Browns
Playing for the second straight week overseas, the Vikings get to face QB Dillon Gabriel in his first start. On Sunday morning, the Bears could be out of last place in the NFC North if the Browns can pull off the win. Gabriel is someone to watch, as well. He could be Cleveland's QB later this year when they come to Chicago.
Saints vs. Giants
After Washington, the Bears host winless New Orleans. If they're still winless after Sunday, they could very well be winless when they come to Chicago because they face New England (2-2) Oct. 12. Watch Spencer Rattler's production in this one. The Saints passing game has averaged only 177 net yards a game and 16.5 points. Another weak passing effort like last week's 109 yards and maybe it's a QB change. But it might not beTyler Shough time when the Saints come to Chicago. They've got Taysom Hill getting ready to be the backup QB Sunday.
Breece Hall, Alvin Kamara
The trade block is starting to fill. Rumors abound concerning Hall and Kamara. The Bears' running game seems to lack a powerful contributor and either could help.
Besides the Saints' game with the Giants, Hall will be playing against the Cowboys at noon. Hall is averaging 4.6 yards a carry and could benefit many teams. The Bears should keep an eye on him.
Run Stopper
Winless Tennessee plays at Arizona. The losses stack up and it makes defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons someone who could be dealt by the Titans.
He could fit in on the same team with Caleb Williams even if he didn't exactly sound like a fan during the offseason.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame suggested this week how the ideal trade would be for the Bears to obtain Simmons. They need someone who plugs the run up front. Gervon Dexter is standing out as an interior pass rusher but seems a liability as a run stopper. Grady Jarrett hasn't been effective and now is injured. The addition of a player like Simmons could make up for some of Ryan Poles' failures in the draft on the defensive line.
Zacch Pickens didn't work out and no one on the interior seems ready to emerge as a dominant interior player.
The Titans aren't getting it done on either side of the ball. They gave up 32.5 points a gam even with Simmons and are scoring 12.75 points a game. They need draft help. The Bears could provide it and getting an experienced, successful player makes more sense than trying to draft another one. Poles has provn he can't draft defensive linemen.
