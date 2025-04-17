A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
CINCINNATI – The chances of the Cincinnati Bengals trading up in the first round of next week’s NFL Draft are almost zero.
The last time they traded up in the first round was 1995 to select Ki-Jana Carter.
The chances of them trading back are better, but only slightly.
Not that they’d be opposed on principle, it’s just that it will be difficult to find a trade partner that would offer immediate compensation in the form of extra 2025 draft capital as opposed to 2026, and one that would result in the Bengals only moving back a handful of spots at most.
We looked at what that scenario could look like earlier this week with a Trade-Back Mock Draft.
But even if the Bengals stick and pick, a trade still could impact them.
Decision makers across the league – and Vegas oddsmakers – expect the Bengals to take an edge rusher at No. 17.
If a team picking 18th or later has one of the remaining edge rushers ranked significantly higher than the others, don’t be surprised if they try to trade in front of the Bengals to ensure they get the player they want.
And if someone is looking to jump in front of the Bengals, the team sitting in front of them at No. 16 certainly will be willing to listen.
The Arizona Cardinals have made a first-round trade in nine of the previous 12 drafts. And it was close to being 10 of 12 as last year they waited until Pick 35 to make a move.
The Atlanta Falcons haven’t made a first-round draft trade since 2017, when they’ve moved up five spots to select Takk McKinnley (who a few years later would have a five-day stint with the Bengals).
The last time the Falcons traded back in the first round was 2002.
The three teams most likely to pull off a trade to jump in front of the Bengals are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the No. 19 pick, the Green Bay Packers (No. 23) and the Detroit Lions (No. 28).
All three have edge rusher listed among their top three needs on NFL.com’s Draft IQ page. For the Lions, it’s their No. 1 need on a well-stocked roster.
After reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and earning the No. 1 seed in 2024, the Lions could see their Super Bowl window closing and be willing to make a big-first round move to fill the key spot on an otherwise stacked roster.
Safety, linebacker and guard also are options for the Bengals in the first round.
And if there is some sort of resolution with the Trey Hendrickson situation, that could push the team toward one of those other positions.
Or they could go that way on their own even without any movement on Hendrickson.
It’s worth noting that the Cardinals have edge rusher ranked as their third highest need on NFL IQ, so perhaps they stick and pick in the first round for the second year in a row.
Either way, it could be an uneasy 10-minute wait when the Cardinals go on the clock if the Bengals have their sights set on a specific edge rusher.