Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Chances Rise After Overtime Win Over Denver Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Broncos on Saturday night to keep their season alive.
Cincinnati is 8-8 on the year. They've won four-straight games. Their playoff hopes got a slight boost with the win.
The Bengals have a 7% chance of making the playoffs according to the New York Times simulator. Their chances were at 4% entering Saturday's game.
What needs to happen if the Bengals are going to make the playoffs?
Cincinnati needs to beat Pittsburgh and they need Denver to lose to Kansas City next week. They also need the Dolphins to lose to the Browns on Sunday or the Jets in Week 18. The Bengals also need the Colts to lose to the Giants on Sunday or the Jaguars in Week 18.
It's worth noting that the Dolphins could be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to a hip injury. The Colts have already ruled out Anthony Richardson, which means Joe Flacco will start against the Giants.
The Bengals' chances nearly doubled, but they desperately need the Browns and Giants to win on Sunday to give themselves a realistic shot at making the postseason.
