'Would Not Trade Joe Burrow For Any Player in The Universe' - Zac Taylor Comments on Joe Burrow's Broncos Outing
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor isn't taking any other football player over Joe Burrow. The Bengals head coach had high praise for the passer after a monstrous outing to help Cincinnati get to 8-8 on the season.
Burrow finished with 412 yards and three passing touchdowns in the 30-24 win over Denver (his sixth-highest single-game passing total in the NFL). He now holds a death grip on the 2024 NFL passing yards title entering the final week of the season.
"I don't know that anybody can stand on the field and watch Joe Burrow and say he's not the best player in the world," Taylor said after the win. "Then you can transfer that argument to Ja'Marr Chase as well, and you can argue those two to death. But the clearest thing I can say is, I would not trade Joe Burrow for any player in the universe. And so to me, that's (an) MVP."
Burrow threaded the needle on multiple big plays and pushed both star receivers over the 100-yard mark. Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase had big days.
Cincinnati now needs a win over the Steelers to fulfill its end of the bargain in a potential miracle playoff run. They could get an extra day to prepare or play again next Saturday ahead of a flexible Week 18 schedule.
