Chris Simms: Joe Burrow 'Is Too Good'

CINCINNATI — NBC sports analyst Chris Simms had some glowing comments for Joe Burrow on the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast.

He was playing a game of two truths and a lie, correctly guessing the lie that Burrow is getting sacked at the highest rate in the NFL.

"The first one is a lie," Simms correctly guessed. "Joe Burrow ain't getting sacked—he's too f****** good. He's took it into his own hands, and this is where he's amazing. He literally for weeks with no protection was getting it out, quick decision here and there and then after the game going, 'my protection was great. My offensive line is the best in football. I know there's not a better offensive line in football.' He just weathered the storm. And here they are, and that's why he's an awesome leader."

The two truths were that Burrow is top-three in passing yards (3,446 yards) and TDs (25). Plenty of analysts have noted how Burrow leveled up in 2022. He is taking fewer sacks while maintaining his downfield aggression.

Burrow is now sixth among active players this season in yards per attempt (7.8). While ranking fifth in aggressiveness among qualified passers.

He does sit fifth in sacks taken overall (34), but 13 of those came in the first two weeks. Burrow's only been under pressure on 17.9% of snaps (26th leaguewide), due in large part to the third-fastest time to throw among qualified passers (2.58 seconds).

Unsurprisingly, Burrow keeps improving every year in the NFL. Now, Cincinnati needs to maximize this window with a title while he's still heavily underpaid and surrounded by the most talent he may ever have for the rest of his career.

Cincinnati's next clash is against Cleveland at 1 p.m ET this Sunday on CBS. Fans can watch on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

-----

