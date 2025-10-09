All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Packers Preparation Continues

Cincinnati is hoping to have at least one player return from injury this week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) warms-up before facing the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) warms-up before facing the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025. / Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped another injury report on Thursday as Packers preparation continues in and around Paycor Stadium.

Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) logged another limited practice as he tries to pace toward playing in the Sunday bout against Green Bay. Another limited or full practice on Friday could make him available. Backup LB Shaka Heyward was out with an illness today.

Onto the offense, Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) did not practice again as he carries a murky status into Friday. Guard Lucas Patrick (Calf) upgraded to full while Stewart logged a limited session, same with Charlie Jones (Achilles), and tight end Drew Sample (ankle).

B.J. Hill did not practice due to rest and an ankle tweak.

The whole team is getting acquainted with Joe Flacco in his opening days as the new Bengals starting quarterback.

"I don't know him personally. Only met him once before he came here, but he knows the game so well," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told the media on Wednesday. "Played against him, I don't know how many times, a lot of times, and so very comfortable with his style, concepts he's been good at, things that fit us, that we do. A lot of the terminology there's a bunch of carryover, more so than I would have anticipated. So feel like we can get him up to speed quickly."

The Bengals take on the Packers Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Injury Report
Injury Report / Cincinnati Bengals




Russ Heltman

