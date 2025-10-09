Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Packers Preparation Continues
CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped another injury report on Thursday as Packers preparation continues in and around Paycor Stadium.
Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) logged another limited practice as he tries to pace toward playing in the Sunday bout against Green Bay. Another limited or full practice on Friday could make him available. Backup LB Shaka Heyward was out with an illness today.
Onto the offense, Guard Dylan Fairchild (knee) did not practice again as he carries a murky status into Friday. Guard Lucas Patrick (Calf) upgraded to full while Stewart logged a limited session, same with Charlie Jones (Achilles), and tight end Drew Sample (ankle).
B.J. Hill did not practice due to rest and an ankle tweak.
The whole team is getting acquainted with Joe Flacco in his opening days as the new Bengals starting quarterback.
"I don't know him personally. Only met him once before he came here, but he knows the game so well," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told the media on Wednesday. "Played against him, I don't know how many times, a lot of times, and so very comfortable with his style, concepts he's been good at, things that fit us, that we do. A lot of the terminology there's a bunch of carryover, more so than I would have anticipated. So feel like we can get him up to speed quickly."
The Bengals take on the Packers Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
