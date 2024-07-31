Cincinnati Bengals Practice Takeaways: Joe Burrow Continues to Shine, Young Weapons Make Impact
CINCINNATI — The Bengals wrapped up their first day of padded practice on Tuesday afternoon.
Guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson didn't participate, but that doesn't mean that we don't have plenty of observations from the session.
Here are our practice takeaways from Tuesday:
Joe Sheisty
Joe Burrow continues to look like Joe Burrow. He connected with a plethora of different targets during team drills, including Charlie Jones, Mike Gesicki, Shedrick Jackson, Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas.
That's the benefit of not having Chase out there. Tee Higgins did practice, but Burrow spread the ball around, which not only helps the offense, but it helps a young secondary that continues to grow.
Burrow has checked every box that the Bengals could have hoped during the first week of training camp and Tuesday's first padded session was another step in the right direction.
Young Weapons
Charlie Jones had his best training camp practice. He caught a touchdown from Burrow in team drills and had multiple receptions throughout the session.
Andrei Iosivas had a couple of drops, but rebounded and had two catches in 11-on-11s down the stretch to salvage the day. The second-year pro has been a standout at wide receiver during the first week, moving into the slot for the first time in his career.
Both Jones and Iosivas took big steps forward this offseason and it's showing in practice.
Rookie Shines
The pads were kind to rookie offensive tackle Amarius Mims. The 21-year-old is working exclusively with the first-team offense with Trent Brown (tightness) on the NFI list. The Bengals' first round pick has made the most of his opportunity up to this point.
Mims was dominant on Tuesday, towering over Myles Murphy in passing situations. His strength, physicality and athleticism were on full display.
There will be ups and downs for the rookie, but people in the building have praised his work ethic. Mims has all of the physical traits in the world and is off to an impressive start in training camp. It's a great sign for the present and the future of the Bengals' offensive line.
Other Notes
Dax Hill and DJ Turner II continue to battle for the starting cornerback job. Hill had a nice pass breakup in the endzone while guarding Iosivas on Tuesday. Both guys have given up plays, but also flashed their potential during the first week of camp.
The punter battle between Brad Robbins, Austin McNamara and Ryan Rehkow is just getting started. McNamara and Rehkow have done all of the punting during team periods over the past few sessions. Robbins is hoping to hold off both rookies and win the job after an up-and-down rookie season.
