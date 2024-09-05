Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Season Outlook and Prediction
The 2024 seasonal outlook for the Cincinnati Bengals is reflective of how well they constructed their roster.
Not only have they assembled some of the best talent in the NFL, but they are fortunate to also be amongst the league’s youngest teams. Having built their roster primarily through the draft is indicative of how proficient Duke Tobin and his scouting staff have been evaluating and developing picks.
All 10 of their picks in the 2024 NFL Draft made their 53-man roster.
However, stop me if you’ve heard this: Their season will likely hinge on their ability to remain relatively healthy and ultimately protect Joe Burrow.
He struggled with a calf injury in training camp last August, which affected his mobility at the beginning of the season. His injury paired with an offensive line unit that struggled resulted Cincinnati narrowly missing the playoffs. Burrow missed the final seven games with a wrist injury.
Orlando Brown Jr. served as Burrow’s blindside protector. He led the NFL in pressures. The interior play was inconsistent and Jonah Williams signed with Arizona in March after moving from left to right tackle last season.
The Bengals addressed the trenches in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by added the freakish Amarius Mims with the No. 18 pick. The move could pay future dividends if he develops the way the Bengals hope. Improving the play upfront should help Burrow stay upright and give the Bengals a more consistent offense.
Combine that with balanced play calling behind a running attack featuring Chase Brown and Zack Moss and there’s reason to believe this offense could take a step forward. The running game and quality tight ends are a quarterback’s best friend.
The Bengals kept five tight ends on the roster.
Tee Higgins is poised to have a big year before hitting free agency and hopefully Ja'Marr Chase gets the money he deserves and begins the season on a happy note.
If Cincinnati is going to get back to the playoffs, defensively is where they must improve the most.
They ranked 31st out of 32 teams in yards allowed in 2024. Everything begins and ends with the most valuable defensive player on this team: Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson has ascended into one of the elite edge rushers in the NFL having recorded 17.5 sacks in 2023. Signing Sheldon Rankins in free agency and pairing him to push the pocket with BJ Hill should adversely affect the opponent’s passing offense and free up Hendrickson to be single blocked on the edge.
Although Logan Wilson is still quietly one of the better linebackers in the NFL, but the safety unit was one of the worst in the NFL last season.
Jessie Bates walked in free Agency and the Dax Hill experiment seems to have pivoted as he transitions to outside corner. Jordan Battle emerged and proved to be a valuable piece defensively and on special teams.
Vonn Bell’s return provides veteran leadership, while Geno Stone brings his excellent instincts and outstanding ball skills to a team that hopes to be playing with a lead often.
Evan McPherson became one of the highest paid kickers in the NFL. He's contributed heavily to their ability to score points due to his proficiency once their offense crosses the 50 yard line. Brian Callahan has departed, Dan Pitcher steps in as OC but Zac Taylor will likely continue to call plays.
Defensively, Lou Anarumo has to return to the form that made him a finalist for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job in 2023. For the Bengals, one positive thing to come from missing the playoffs this past season was the 6th easiest schedule this season.
As a result, my prediction is that this team returns to the double digit win column with a 12-5 record in the regular season and ultimately makes it back to the AFC Championship Game.