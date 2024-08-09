Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Practice Takeaways: Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Injury Updates and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had their final practice before the preseason opener on Thursday. It was filled with big plays, a few heated moments and an injury scare.
Here are our post-practice takeaways:
Joe Burrow Has Another Solid Practice
Burrow found Andrei Iosivas for a touchdown in the first team period of Thursday's practice. He threw a perfect ball to the second-year wide receiver. It had plenty of zip, good rotation and enough velocity to get past Logan Wilson, who appeared to be in good position to make a play on the ball.
Burrow had a great practice on Wednesday and looked sharp again on Thursday, even though he didn't have Tee Higgins or Mike Gesicki in team drills. It's also worth noting that Ja'Marr Chase remains out.
DJ Turner II Gets One
It wasn't all perfect for Burrow, who threw his first interception during an 11-on-11 period in training camp.
DJ Turner II tracked the ball like a center fielder and caught a deep ball that was intended for Trenton Irwin. Burrow has only thrown two interceptions in camp: One in 7-on-7 and one in 11-on-11.
"I've dropped too many, so it was good," Turner said. "It was just one of those things I needed. Mentally, I needed that."
Turner was given the nickname "Mr. PBU" because he has broken up passes in camp, but hadn't had an interception.
"We gonna retire that," Turner said. "I don't like that."
Injuries
Charlie Jones' injury left a black cloud over practice after he hurt his right knee and was carted off the field. The severity is still unknown and it didn't look good in the moment, but he was seen walking around the locker room after practice with a limp.
There were some positive injury updates, as Trey Hendrickson participated for a second-straight day. He also was on the field for team drills and tipped one of Burrow's passes.
Defensive tackle Jay Tufele was also back on the practice field. That's big news for a room that has dealt with plenty of injuries during the first few weeks of training camp.
Other Notes
Kendric Pryor had another great catch on a deep ball from Burrow. He continues to impress and is one of many young players to keep an eye on this preseason.
