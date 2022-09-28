Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Starting To Get Back On Track

That's more like it. The Cincinnati Bengals finally started showing flashes of the team many were looking forward to seeing in 2022 and not the head-scratching enigma they became over the first two weeks of the season. After beating the Jets 27-12, there's plenty to be excited about, but can they build on it?

It's Starting To Come Together...

Joe Burrow finished Sunday with 275 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers—a far cry from his stat lines against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. He was decisive, in control, and better protected than he's been all season. Yes, the Jets hit Burrow nine times on Sunday, but only registered two sacks, which was a nice change of pace.

Tee Higgins also started off like a house on fire, in spite of having a touchdown taken away from him based off a ridiculous rule. He finished the day with five receptions for 93 yards, but left for the second time in three games due to injury concerns after taking an illegal hit. The offense was far more efficient and threatening when Higgins was on the field. He's a fantastic compliment—and distraction—from Ja'Marr Chase. With the threat of Higgins on the field, the defense can't take Chase out of the game with bracket coverage and double-teams. That leaves them exposed with Higgins being the benefactor of one-on-one coverage. You hope that the injury issues are outliers and not a trend.

Big shout out to Samaje Perine who stepped in for Joe Mixon in the fourth quarter. Even after getting a receiving touchdown in the first quarter, the Bengals had to rely on Perine to fill a critical role down the stretch. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry, getting more yards (47) on nine carries than Mixon did (24) on 12 carries. Mixon is one of the best running backs in the league, but the Jets were ready for him. Perine stepped up and played an outstanding game.

...But They Face Their Biggest Test Of The Year Thursday

The Miami Dolphins, yes, those Miami Dolphins, are 3-0 following what can only be described as a miraculous victory over the Buffalo Bills. Tua Tagovailoa has silenced many of his critics early this season and has the Dolphins' offense buzzing. That said, the Dolphins were also the beneficiaries of a hampered Bills defense that was missing half their starters.

Not only that, but the Dolphins haven't been tested much by opposing defenses. While the Bills are top five, allowing only 12.7 points per game, they were out multiple players. The Dolphins' other two wins were against the New England Patriots. who are 21st in the NFL allowing 23.7 points per game and the Baltimore Ravens who are 24th in the NFL, allowing 25.7 points per game. The Bengals currently sit in the top 10, allowing just 18.3 points per game.

Tyreek Hill has already called out Eli Apple. The Dolphins star must be bitter over the Chiefs' loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship. He will look to have a big game. The squeaky wheel gets the grease, and I can promise you that Hill is squeaking away in Tagovailoa's ear asking to be thrown the ball early and often.

Jaylen Waddle has also been an explosive player for the Dolphins this season, leading the team with 342 receiving yards on 19 receptions and a team high three touchdowns. Waddle and Hill combine to average 229.7 receiving yards per game and are emerging as one of the most dynamic receiving duos in the NFL. The Bengals' secondary is going to have a difficult time trying to contain them and their speed throughout the game.

The key to accomplishing that actually has nothing to do with either receiver and everything to do with the pass rush. The Bengals are averaging just two sacks per game. They have to contain and get to Tagovailoa consistently. He's dealing with a back injury and will have trouble being as elusive as he normally is, opening the door for the Bengals to bring the pressure. Speeding up Tagovailoa's internal clock and hitting him consistently will cause him to get the ball out of his hands quicker, not allowing Waddle or Hill to use their speed for explosive plays. Instead, it'll lead to shorter passes to players like Chase Edmonds and Mike Gesicki, which the Bengals will have an easier time controlling.

The Bengals are far from a finished product, but Week 3 against the Jets was a massive step forward. Now, they're at home and playing in primetime. They have to build on it and claw their way back to .500 and right back into the divisional race.

That would be a nice way to debut those new helmets, wouldn't it?

Extra Point

The moment the game begins, the Bengals will officially have the best uniform combination in the NFL with their all-white, Siberian Tiger look. And it isn't close.

