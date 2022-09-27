Skip to main content

Bengals Unveil 'Obvious' Uniform Combo For Thursday Night Matchup Against Dolphins

Cincinnati is wearing their "White Bengal" uniforms for the first time.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' all white uniforms will make their debut on Thursday night against the Dolphins. 

The "White Bengal" was announced earlier this year. Cincinnati will wear white helmets with black stripes, along with their color rush uniforms. 

They released a photo of Ja'Marr Chase in the uniforms and posted a hype video ahead of the game. Watch the video and check out Chase below. 

