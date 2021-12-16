Skip to main content
    Watch: Clips of Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Others From Bengals' Practice

    Burrow looked good during the portion of practice that was open to the media.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals continued to prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos on Thursday. 

    Joe Burrow had his normal zip on the ball, despite missing practice on Wednesday due to a pinkie injury on his throwing hand. Trey Hendrickson (back) also returned to practice. 

    Watch video of Burrow throwing to Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, plus a few clips of Hendrickson and more below.

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down field as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (92) defends during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium.
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
    Bengals Could Be Without Two Key Starters Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
    Podcast: How Injuries Could Impact the Bengals and an In-Depth Look at the Broncos

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium.
    Jessie Bates Discusses Potential Game-Ending Interception

    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, right and running back James Robinson (25) stand on the sideline during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
    Former All-Pro Defends Urban Meyer After Firing

    Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer After Just 13 Games

    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium.
    The Latest on Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff and a Lengthy List of Bengals' Injuries

