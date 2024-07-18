Corey Dillon on Restoring Bengals Relationship: 'Time Heals Everything'
CINCINNATI — Corey Dillon and Tim Krumrie are the latest Bengals greats to go into the Ring of Honor this fall. Dillon dove into how much the induction meant to him on Thursday.
The former bellcow back is the Bengals all-time leading rusher by a wide margin (8,061 yards from 1997-03).
"It was always a possibility," Dillon told the media on Thursday. "At some point you gotta understand it's business, right? Once you start understanding the business aspect of it, you get it. I think time heals everything. And we had our due process of healing in our different ways, and it's been long enough. I don't think the antics outweigh the production on the field. You know what I mean? So, I think what I presented to the organization, outweighs the little antics that went on. We got smart people, they understand that and we figured it out. And I'm just happy we're on the same page and move forward and, and enjoy these young Bengals hunt down the Super Bowl."
He is the first Bengals running back to make the ROH.
"Relentless," Dillons said about his playing style as a running back. "Do whatever it takes to get there yard man. Grinding, I was a grimy player, man. So as the game went on, I got stronger. I think people kind of knew that part. So it was it was all-day process for the defense. So that's the only way I knew how to play. Growing up in Seattle, back streets of our neighborhood man that's how we played every day religiously. So it just translated over man, my style of running and playing football. I've been doing that since I was kid since since I was six years old and it turned out pretty goof for me."
He and Krumrie get officially inducted during Cincinnati's Week 3 game against Washington.
