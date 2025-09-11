Ja'Marr Chase Searching For Certain Celebration As Bengals Enter 2025 Home Opener
CINCINNATI — The excitement is building around Cincinnati ahead of Sunday's Bengals season opener, including for Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals superstar is amped to get back playing in front of fans and even wants his own positive chant from the crowd, like Tee Higgins garners when he grabs a catch or big play.
Chase is a big fan of the "TEEEEEEEE" chorus that reigns down from fans at Paycor Stadium, but he hasn't found one like that to fit his big plays.
"100% Yeah," Chase said on Thursday. "I'm ready to come back to Cincy. I'm really excited to hear the Tee catch. It's kind of funny, cool when they yell Tee stuff. So I need to get me something like that. That's fire. I gotta come up with something. It's gotta stick though. You can't say Uno. It won't stick."
Chase just doesn't think a long "UNNOOOOOO" raining down from the crowd would feel the same.
He has the Griddy, famously, too attached to him now, and has his sights set on a new way to have fun celebrating.
"I don't know, just imagine running down the field and you hear UNOOOOO, it doesn't hit like TEEEEEEE."
It may take some time to find the right term for immediate post-play celebration, but he's met that challenge before. In the meantime, Chase is trying to bounce back from a lackluster Week 1 performance for his standards and torch a Jaguars team he's posted 13 catches for 226 yards, plus a score against across two career games.
He gets the next Jacksonville battle Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
