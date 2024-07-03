All Bengals

Joe Burrow Discusses Top Improvement in 2024: 'Be On The Field For All The Games'

Cincinnati has a plan to keep him in top shape.

Russ Heltman

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the field before the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the field before the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow chatted with Complex Sports recently and dove into the biggest improvement he's looking to make in 2024: Staying healthy.

Burrow hasn't finished two of his four NFL seasons.

"Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games," Burrow said. "I know I'm going to play well when I'm out there. I'm at that point in my career where I've seen enough ball and I know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game. The biggest strides this year are going to be my body and learning how to get through the season, get through practices with my body, and feeling tip, top shape. And so that's the main focus for the off-season."

Stay healthy, and a Burrow-led Bengals should win the AFC North, as they have in his only two full seasons. Learning to play the piano has been a nice development in that goal.

"I’m learning the piano right now, hopefully, I can get pretty good at that by next offseason," Burrow noted again about the new hobby. "I guess it'll be pretty tough during the season, but it's helped my rehab too for my wrist, so that's something I want to get good at... I've always wanted to learn how to play, but this was an opportune time to work on my hand and wrist dexterity while also learning that. So it was kind of the perfect storm."

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

