Joe Burrow Highlights Paris Fashion Week Trip: 'I Went Hollywood For A Week'

Cincinnati has a big star leading the football team.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow had an eventful offseason that he opened up about on the Pardon My Take podcast. The Paris Fashion Week trip has been a hot topic in Burrow's group chats after his overseas trip last month.

He walked the runway at the famous event in a backless black suit.

"I've been roasted in just about every group chat I could possibly be roasted in," Burrow told the podcast. "I did look cool (Burrow said when the hosts brought it up) and I was fully prepared for all of the criticism and roasting I knew was coming my way."

Still, fans don't have to worry about Burrow losing focus on his main goals.

"I went Hollywood for a week, and now it's time to lock in," Burrow concluded.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

