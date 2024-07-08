Joe Burrow Highlights Paris Fashion Week Trip: 'I Went Hollywood For A Week'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow had an eventful offseason that he opened up about on the Pardon My Take podcast. The Paris Fashion Week trip has been a hot topic in Burrow's group chats after his overseas trip last month.
He walked the runway at the famous event in a backless black suit.
"I've been roasted in just about every group chat I could possibly be roasted in," Burrow told the podcast. "I did look cool (Burrow said when the hosts brought it up) and I was fully prepared for all of the criticism and roasting I knew was coming my way."
Still, fans don't have to worry about Burrow losing focus on his main goals.
"I went Hollywood for a week, and now it's time to lock in," Burrow concluded.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season
CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player
ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15
Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers
Look: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons
NFL Analyst: Bengals Must Win Super Bowl to Have Successful 2024 Season
Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song
Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp
Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs
Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp
CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast