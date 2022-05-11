Jonah Williams Knows Bengals' Revamped Offensive Line Must Be Much Better This Season
CINCINNATI — Offensive line play is the biggest reason why the Bengals didn't beat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
Cincinnati's offense couldn't function in the second half—even with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon.
Left tackle Jonah Williams knows the offensive line was a thorn in the Bengals' side last season.
"We didn’t play well enough," Williams said on Tuesday. "I think that’s pretty obvious when you look at the stats and you look at the outcome of the game. I think everyone in the locker room understands that and we know that we want to get to that stage again and we want to perform a lot better the next time that we’re there. So that’s our goal. That’s what we’re working toward."
The Bengals signed three starting offensive linemen in free agency: Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins. They're hoping that the trio makes life much easier on Burrow and company.
The star quarterback was sacked 70 times in 20 games last season, including 19 times in the playoffs. That can't happen again if the Bengals want to make it back to the Super Bowl.
"I don’t think we did enough to step up when we needed to," Williams said. "So that’s what’s we’re going to be doing this year—making sure that we do that and making sure that we lead our team to winning the Super Bowl this time."
The Bengals picked up Williams' fifth-year option, which means he'll be in Cincinnati for at least the next two seasons.
If he takes a step forward and the trio of linemen they added in free agency stay healthy, then there's no reason why the Bengals' offense can't be much better than they were in 2021.
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
