Josh Allen On Outdoing Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit: 'He's Going To Win That Battle Ten Times Out Of Ten.'

The two quarterbacks should be much closer on the field this coming Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Reporters asked Bills quarterback Josh Allen about how hard he'll try to outdo Joe Burrow's gameday outfit in the divisional round.

Allen is ready to beat Burrow on the field—but not off of it.

"Oh no," Josh Allen said when asked if he'll top Burrow's outfit. "He's gonna win that battle 10 times out of 10. I don't dress to impress on game day just kind of walk in the closet and pick whatever I see first."

The two franchise players have similar impacts on their teams—but different fashion mentalities. Allen is a little more laid back in his style, while Burrow has famously rocked all kinds of fun, colorful outfits.

We should see another unique outfit from the QB on Sunday.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

