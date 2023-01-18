CINCINNATI — The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Cincinnati has won a franchise-record nine straight games. They won the AFC North for a second-straight season and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL.

Despite their success this season, they're underdogs in Sunday's matchup with the Bills. Buffalo is currently favored by 6.5-points according to SI SportsBook.

Joe Burrow is looking forward to the challenge.

"I always enjoy going on the road. It’s just you and your guys," Burrow said. "Feels like it’s you against the world and that’s where we like to be."



The 26-year-old doesn't want to hear about Buffalo being favored.

"I never feel like an underdog," Burrow said with his patented smirk.

The Bengals are the defending AFC Champions. They went into Arrowhead Stadium and beat Kansas City last January. That's something Josh Allen and the Bills didn't do.

Now they'll face off for the first time [their Week 17 matchup was canceled] with a trip to the conference championship on the line.

"Anytime you play on the road, it's hostile, especially in the NFL, in big games," Burrow said. "You just take the same mindset that you always have and transfer it on the road. It's just gonna be a little louder and it's gonna affect your operation a little bit, but that's why you practice."

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

Report: Bengals-Ravens Most Expensive NFL Wild Card Ticket

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd: 'Best Atmosphere Pregame I've Ever Been A Part Of

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok