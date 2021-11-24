Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Mike Tomlin Says Teams Have Made Necessary Adjustments to Stop Ja'Marr Chase

    The rookie got off to a fast start this season.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been one of the most explosive players in the NFL this season. 

    The 21-year-old is average over 18 yards-per-catch and had a reception of 34 yards or more in each of the Bengals' first seven games. 

    Those numbers have come back to earth over the past month. Chase has 12 receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns over that span. He's only averaging 9.42 yards-per-reception in the last three games. 

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says NFL teams have adjusted to the Joe Burrow to Chase connection.  

    "Plays on tape," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "You get plays on tape, people recognize your talents, they make necessary adjustments and efforts to minimize their talents. Everyone's a professional, it's a component of the game. It seems like every year there's a young talented wide receiver that takes the league by storm in September. And that's not downplaying any of the significance of what Chase has done, it just happens every year. Like 'OK, that speed is real.'"

    Chase had four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers in Week 3. It's safe to say that Pittsburgh will be rolling more coverage his way on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    "He's earned the respect and they've earned the respect of the people that are preparing for them that they're making a concerted effort to minimize some of that, but it still creates opportunity for the collective because I imagine that Joe Mixon is benefiting from some of the attention that that tandem is earning."

    Chase is still having a huge year. He was never going to have a deep reception in every game. It would be ideal for the Bengals if the Burrow-to-Chase connection could get the deep ball going again starting this week against Pittsburgh.

    The Steelers gave up 41 points to Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 11. They can't do that against this week and expect to leave Cincinnati with a win. 

    Watch Tomlin's full comments here.

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

