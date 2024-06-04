Sheldon Rankins Confident in Three-Down Ability: 'Can Do It All At This Point'
CINCINNATI — Sheldon Rankins is with the Bengals as OTAs wrap up this week and the new free-agent defensive tackle made it clear what he's gunning for this season.
The former Texan is coming off a strong 2023 season (37 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble).
"Super Bowl or bust, I think that was part of my decision in coming here understanding that my football age is getting up there," Rankins said to the media on Tuesday. "To be a part of something special to be a part of a truly going for it or to be a part of doing something different with an organization like this was a big reason for being here and once you get here you can feel it in the building, the way people talk the way people act, the way people treat you. First class all the way around and just doing everything is geared towards playing in February."
The eight-year veteran and longtime Saint likes how his skills have come together as he arrives in Cincinnati.
"I think I can do it all at this point," Rankins said about his all-around ability. "Yeah, absolutely. No doubt about it. I have zero doubt in myself to be a dominant three-down guy. Be out there and go play the run. And then on third down, make money as a pass rusher. So yeah, no zero doubt about anything I can do at this point."
