Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' 32-13 Win Over the Raiders

Cincinnati beat Las Vegas to improve to 6-4 on Sunday.

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Cincinnati is firmly in AFC Playoff race following their sixth win of the season. They're proving they can win in different ways.

The Bengals' defense only played 47 snaps on Sunday, which is the first thing that stood out on the official playtime percentage report.

Cincinnati controlled the game from start to finish and they won even though they didn't have many explosive plays on offense.

All five offensive linemen and Joe Burrow played every snap (74). Ja'Marr Chase continues to lead the way in snaps (68) at the wide receiver spot. Tee Higgins (59) and C.J. Uzomah (54) weren't far behind.

Joe Mixon (53) was on the field for 72% of the Bengals' offensive snaps.

Samaje Perine (11) and Chris Evans (10) essentially split the backup running back role. Don't be shocked if Evans' snaps continue to rise moving forward.

Stanley Morgan played a big role as a blocker in the run game. The third-year wide-out was on the field for 12 offensive snaps.

Chidobe Awuzie, Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates and Eli Apple were on the field for all 47 defensive snaps. Logan Wilson (45) and Mike Hilton (44) weren't far behind.

The Bengals also had three safeties on the field for 14 snaps, as veteran Ricardo Allen saw more playing time against the Raiders.

Linebacker Markus Bailey was only on the field for three defensive snaps. There's a direct correlation with Allen's rise in playing time and Bailey's lack of involvement on defense.

The Bengals probably utilized three safeties more often than normal on Sunday in their quest to slow down star tight end Darren Waller.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader only played 24 snaps (51%), which bodes well for him moving forward. The Bengals are going to lean on the veteran a lot down the stretch, starting in Week 12 against the Steelers.

Check out the Bengals' official snap counts and playtime percentages below.

Note: TE Mason Schreck (5) and CB Jalen Davis (3) both entered the game on special teams.

