Sports Illustrated Ranks 2024 Bengals Among Top-Five Super Bowl Contenders
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr dropped his 12 teams that can win the Super Bowl this coming season and Cincinnati checked in at No. 5 on the list.
The Bengals have made the AFC Championship game in Joe Burrow's two full NFL seasons, and missed the playoffs in the other two.
"I don’t think enough was written last season about how Joe Burrow seemed to blow through medical warning signs, get himself out on the field and, by October, figure out a way to play high-level quarterback again before he injured his wrist and had to sit out for the rest of the season," Orr wrote. "His innate toughness was inspiring and carries over into a year in which the team’s quest to return to the Super Bowl resumes. Though the Bengals were heartbroken to lose D.J. Reader, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is capable of adjustments and has an athletic secondary that can make life miserable for the other quarterbacks in the division. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase still have one of the best on-field relationships in the NFL, and Burrow’s continued digestion and mastery of his own offense will keep defenses on their heels. I’m higher than most on the Bengals in 2024."
Cincinnati currently holds the fifth-best betting odds to lift the trophy on DraftKings Sportsbook (+1300), right in line with Orr's projection.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
