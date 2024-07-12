All Bengals

Sports Illustrated Ranks 2024 Bengals Among Top-Five Super Bowl Contenders

Cincinnati would love to lift that elusive trophy.

Russ Heltman

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr dropped his 12 teams that can win the Super Bowl this coming season and Cincinnati checked in at No. 5 on the list.

The Bengals have made the AFC Championship game in Joe Burrow's two full NFL seasons, and missed the playoffs in the other two.

"I don’t think enough was written last season about how Joe Burrow seemed to blow through medical warning signs, get himself out on the field and, by October, figure out a way to play high-level quarterback again before he injured his wrist and had to sit out for the rest of the season," Orr wrote. "His innate toughness was inspiring and carries over into a year in which the team’s quest to return to the Super Bowl resumes. Though the Bengals were heartbroken to lose D.J. Reader, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is capable of adjustments and has an athletic secondary that can make life miserable for the other quarterbacks in the division. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase still have one of the best on-field relationships in the NFL, and Burrow’s continued digestion and mastery of his own offense will keep defenses on their heels. I’m higher than most on the Bengals in 2024."

Cincinnati currently holds the fifth-best betting odds to lift the trophy on DraftKings Sportsbook (+1300), right in line with Orr's projection.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season

CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player

ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15

Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers

Look: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons

NFL Analyst: Bengals Must Win Super Bowl to Have Successful 2024 Season

Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song

Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp

Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs

Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp

CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season

Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp

Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'

Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris

DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'

Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+